Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
17.04.24
08:02 Uhr
1,830 Euro
-0,290
-13,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.04.2024 | 14:58
129 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Issuer Information Document

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Issuer Information Document 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Issuer Information Document 
17-Apr-2024 / 13:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Issuer Information Document 
 
DATE: April 15, 2024 
 
 
 
Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated May 04, 
2023, our application of 15,000,000,000, "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 
Kurus for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the 
Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board. 
 
Accordingly, the "Issuer Information Document", which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the 
issuance of "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 Kurus for each and 150,000,000 
Turkish Lira within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Prospectus - Issuer Information Document 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 316277 
EQS News ID:  1882847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1882847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 08:26 ET (12:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
