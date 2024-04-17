Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024

WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
17.04.24
08:02 Uhr
0,087 Euro
-0,012
-11,79 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.04.2024 | 14:58
60 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Axichem AB (publ) TO1A

At the request of Axichem, Axichem equity rights will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from April 18, 2024. 



Security name: Axichem teckningsoption serie TO1A
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:   AXIC TO1A             
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021626140           
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  332363              
--------------------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant entitles to subscription for one (1) new share of class 
     A in the Company, during the period from and including October 8, 2024,
     to and including October 21, 2024. The subscription price for     
     subscription of shares with the support of the warrants shall be    
     determined as an amount corresponding to the volume weighted average  
     price for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North during October 1, 
     2024 - October 7, 2024, however, not less than SEK 0.20 (corresponding 
     to the quota value). - One [1] option rights gives the right to    
     subscribe for One [1] new share in Axichem               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr October 8, 2024 - October 21, 2024                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  October 17, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB on 040 200 250.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.