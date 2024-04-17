Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Axichem AB (publ) TO1A

At the request of Axichem, Axichem equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from April 18, 2024. Security name: Axichem teckningsoption serie TO1A -------------------------------------------------- Short name: AXIC TO1A -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021626140 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 332363 -------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant entitles to subscription for one (1) new share of class A in the Company, during the period from and including October 8, 2024, to and including October 21, 2024. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of the warrants shall be determined as an amount corresponding to the volume weighted average price for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North during October 1, 2024 - October 7, 2024, however, not less than SEK 0.20 (corresponding to the quota value). - One [1] option rights gives the right to subscribe for One [1] new share in Axichem -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 8, 2024 - October 21, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 17, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040 200 250.