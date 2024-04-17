GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Announces Regional Hub and West Coast Fulfilment Center in New Mexico

GPOX to launch Regional Hub to service New Mexico and other states.

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX) , a technology-driven company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and DSD distribution of consumer products for specialty retailers, including convenience stores and gas stations, is pleased to announce the establishment of its Regional Hub and West Coast Fulfilment Center in New Mexico.

To mark the commencement of its new fiscal year, GPOX is set to launch its second Regional Hub imminently, with the primary objective of servicing Mini Hubs while expanding the service area of GPOX and DISTRO+. This strategic move will cater to 150+ stores in New Mexico and surrounding states. Moreover, the New Mexico Regional Hub will serve as the West Coast fulfillment center for direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and online sales, in addition to facilitating drop shipping of GPOX branded products. Notably, this Regional Hub will extend its services to Mini Hubs in Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota as well.

"GPOX is making significant strides in expanding its operational footprint, and the establishment of our Regional Hub in New Mexico is a testament to our commitment to enhancing efficiency and service delivery," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "This expansion aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier products and services to our customers."

Vance Global, Inc. ("Vance Global") is a prominent player in the legal cannabis industry in the State of New Mexico, has been a longstanding partner of GPOX. Currently Vance Global provides farm bill compliant hemp products that are sold through GPOX's Feel Good Shop+ store within a store, across its network of convenience stores and gas stations within various jurisdictions. In the spirit of expanding the relationship, Vance Global is initially providing up to 8,000 sq ft of mutltipurpose warehouse space comprised of storage, office(s), and receiving dock with its own security and entrance.

"We are excited to further solidify our partnership with GPOX and to host their New Mexico Regional Hub," stated Brandon Marhal, COO Co-Founder of Vance Global, Inc. "This expansion opens up new avenues for collaboration and growth, and we are eager to explore how we can mutually benefit from this opportunity."

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOPlus+ "GPOX" is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores + gas stations with our groundbreaking Direct To Store Distribution "DSD" model. Our innovative distribution network is underpinned by a strategic framework of Regional Hubs + Mini Hubs designed to maximize efficiency + elevate the quality of service we provide, setting a new standard in distribution. This unique structure enables us to deliver unparalleled value to our retail partners - convenience stores + gas stations - ensuring that their shelves are consistently stocked with the products consumers want most.

About Vance Global, Inc.

Our Goal At Vance Global Is To Create The Best Quality Products Using All Natural Ingredients. We Strive For Perfection And Have Created Something You Can Know And Trust. We Only Use Organic Grown Products. We Never Use Synthetic Pesticides. We Use Mother Natures Finest Materials From Seed To Sale. We, Will, Continue To Be Transparent About The Products We Offer.

For more information, please visit our website Vance-Global.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

