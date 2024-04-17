VueReal Strengthens Global Partner Ecosystem with Toray Engineering Alliance, Accelerating Global Adoption of MicroSolid Printing

Partnerships with Industry Leaders Create a "Blueprint" to Empower Customers to Manufacture MicroLED Displays and Micro Semi Products Efficiently

VueReal, a pioneering force in MicroSolid Printing, today announced a strategic partnership with Toray Engineering Co., Ltd., a renowned semiconductor tool manufacturer. This collaboration reflects another significant step in VueReal's mission to bolster its global partner ecosystem, which is dedicated to propelling the widespread adoption of cutting-edge microLED displays and micro semiconductor products.

VueReal's collaboration with Toray Engineering extends across multiple customized and optimized tools and steps. The integration of Toray affiliate TASMIT's cutting-edge PL inspection tool 3000SR-?300 with VueReal's turnkey MicroSolid Printing platform exemplifies VueReal's core objective to empower businesses of all sizes to design and deliver cost-effective, premium-quality, and environmentally sustainable microLED displays and micro semiconductor devices on a large scale.

Toray affiliate TASMIT's cutting-edge PL inspection tool 3000SR-?300

"Partnering with leaders such as Toray Engineering is a key part of VueReal's strategy to empower companies of all sizes to innovate efficiently and sustainably with micro technologies," said Dr. Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO of VueReal. "VueReal's turnkey platform meets these needs, offering a comprehensive solution for high-quality, mass-producible, and intricate displays and micro-device structures. Integrating Toray Engineering's cutting-edge tools further solidifies our commitment to providing the essential blueprint to establish MicroSolid Printing as the gold standard."

Establishing a $30 Billion MicroLED Display Market by 2030

Leading the charge to establish a $30 billion microLED display market by 2030, VueReal's MicroSolid Printing platform tackles the primary challenge in the mass adoption of microLED displays-the efficient transfer of LEDs from wafer to backplane. VueReal's patented process transforms millions of micrometer-sized LEDs with unmatched efficiency, scalability, and high yield, paving the way for a revolution in the microLED display industry.

VueReal continuously assesses semiconductor tools worldwide, identifying key components to facilitate customers' cost-effective design and development of next-generation microLED displays, lighting solutions, and micro-semiconductor products across various industries. The company leverages its Canadian manufacturing facility to support innovative product development for customers, from feasibility studies to proof-of-concept development, product design, pre-production, and early-stage production. OEMs, display and semiconductor fabs, hardware companies, and other businesses can also license VueReal's turnkey platform to independently develop microdevices that far exceed the capabilities of today's display, lighting, and sensory solutions in a cost-competitive manner.

"Toray Engineering is excited about our strategic collaboration with VueReal," said Toyoharu Terada, Managing Director at Toray Engineering. "Our joint commitment to advancing the semiconductor industry through streamlined production of microLED displays is evident in this partnership. Integrating the PL inspection tool 3000SR-?300 into VueReal's platform underscores our dedication to delivering sophisticated tools aligned with our shared vision for innovation and progress."

The PL inspection tool 3000SR-?300 seamlessly integrates with VueReal's MicroSolid Printing platform to further reduce surface inspection device review time and contribute to greater inspection efficiency. This system acquires images of defects with a high level of magnification and categorizes defect types.

About Toray Engineering Co., Ltd.

Toray Engineering is a global leader in innovative engineering technologies. Established in 1960, Toray Engineering has been designing and providing plant construction and FA equipment, as well as state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and equipment such as FPD/semiconductor production equipment. Under its business brand "TRENG", Toray Engineering contributes to society by creating new value and realizing solutions to create a sustainable society. https://www.toray-eng.com/

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of MicroLEDs and other micro semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for auto in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

