AquaVITA® is eco-friendly, protects formulations and enriches skin health

Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products, introduced AquaVITA®, the world's first vitamin-based multifunctional preservation platform, today at in-cosmetics 2024, being held in Paris, France. The patent-pending Sharon AquaVITA line is based on niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which is enhanced through the synergistic impact of select compounds identified in research conducted by Sharon. These synergies enable Sharon to turn vitamin B3 into a mild, green, safe, and sustainable antimicrobial preservation solution. The result is a preservation platform that protects formulations and contributes to skin health.

Based on deep scientific research, AquaVITA has enhanced hydrophilicity, which boosts its effectiveness against microorganisms through a novel approach. Rather than solely impacting microorganisms' outer layer, it disrupts their reproductive process, making it more effective at preventing their growth. The platform is dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, is microbiome friendly, and shows excellent antioxidant properties.

"AquaVITA goes beyond preservation and is truly multifunctional. It combines antimicrobial efficacy and clinically proven skin care benefits, such as reduced pigmentation, skin brightening, and skin barrier strengthening," says Naama Eylon, CEO of Sharon Personal Care. "It is also hydro soluble, non-pH dependent, odorless, and colorless, making it useful for a wide range of formulations." Speaking to its sustainability, Eylon adds that AquaVITA is waterless, GMO-free, vegan, and readily biodegradable.

Sharon is providing live demonstrations of AquaVITA during this week's in-cosmetics show in their booth, 1K70. Visitors can also see demonstrations for two other new products Sharon has introduced this week at in-cosmetics: Sharofeel DS, a 100% natural emollient, and SharoHYAL® Moringa, an innovative haircare technology.

For information on Sharon Personal Care, visit https://sharonpc.com.

Sharon Personal Care introduced AquaVITA®, the world's first vitamin-based multifunctional preservation platform, today at in-cosmetics 2024 in Paris, France.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9490/205585_4d8c2ff4f4a88b22_001full.jpg

AquaVITA® is a multifunctional preservation system that provides clinically proven skin care benefits, such as reduced pigmentation, skin brightening, and skin barrier strengthening.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9490/205585_4d8c2ff4f4a88b22_002full.jpg

About Sharon Personal Care

Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, functional chemistries, Bio-active ingredients and Oleosome technology. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market. The company employs more than 100 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents.

Media Contact:

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadv antage.com

Company Contact:

Sharon Personal Care

Pascal Yvon, General Manager, Americas

pascal@sharonpc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205585

SOURCE: Sharon Personal Care c/o Resource Advantage