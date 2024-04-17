Sean will drive the Company through its next phase of growth and bring its highly promising pipeline through clinical development

He brings more than 20 years of senior executive experience in the life science industry across business development, operations, and strategy

Domain Therapeutics a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates in immuno-oncology targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announces the appointment of Sean A. MacDonald as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sean, formerly Executive Strategic Advisor and most recently Chief Business Officer of Domain Therapeutics, has played a pivotal role over the past year in defining, alongside Domain's management team, both corporate and clinical strategy. His efforts have been instrumental in positioning the development stage assets of Domain's proprietary portfolio of GPCR-targeting immunotherapies. Sean's in-depth knowledge and experience within all aspects of Domain's operations, will be invaluable in driving the Company's next phase of growth, leading and executing the Series B fundraising. As he steps into his new role as CEO, he will continue to pave the way for Domain towards maturing into a global clinical company. His leadership will be crucial in advancing and expanding Domain's innovative portfolio of pioneering anticancer candidates.

Sean has a proven international track record of success in strategy and business development in several executive positions in the pharmaceutical industry (iOnctura, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Corbin Therapeutics Inc, Pharmascience Inc.), leading and closing multiple deals, including mergers and acquisitions, critical investments, fundraising and licensing activities, whilst building successful biotech companies in North America and Europe. In addition, he currently serves as a Board Director at Edesa Biotech.

Laurence Rulleau, Chair of the Board of Directors of Domain Therapeutics, said: "Sean's profound understanding of Domain and strategic and operational expertise, executing deals at the most senior levels of business development and planning, makes him ideal to be at the operative helm of the Company as CEO. The Board's unanimous decision ensures Domain is in a solid position to maximise its strong growth prospects. I am confident that this new leadership will drive Domain's evolution as a global cancer company and move the Company forward towards even greater success to the benefit of cancer patients and their families. Sean succeeds Anthony Johnson, who I'd like to thank for his support of the Company.

Sean A. MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Domain Therapeutics, commented: "2024 is set to be a pivotal year for the Company and I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead and support the tremendous talent at Domain. Over the past several months, I have witnessed first-hand the remarkable strength of our team and the exceptional science we are developing. I look forward to continuing to drive our programs forward through the clinic and bring better and more effective treatment options to cancer patients worldwide."

