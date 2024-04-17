CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a leader in driving AI-powered digital transformation for global brands, announced it has been recognised by Everest Group as a Major Contender in two new reports, the Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for both North America and Europe.

This recognition highlights CI&T's expertise and commitment in delivering app modernisation to enterprises worldwide. Leveraging nearly 30 years of native digital experience, CI&T's application modernisation incorporates AI and strategic cloud partnerships to empower organisations to continuously innovate, stay competitive and mitigate risk. By providing enterprises with the right tools, skills and methodologies, CI&T tailors products and solutions for clients to strategically modernise their app capabilities and drive performance.

"This dual accolade underscores the integral role CI&T plays in helping global organisations implement transformative application modernisation strategies that deliver in fast-paced competitive markets," said Bruno Guicardi, President and Co-Founder, CI&T. "To be recognised in both PEAK Matrix reports for North America and Europe further reinforces CI&T's position as a trusted partner with our ability to navigate diverse business environments and to meet the unique needs of clients across different regions."

"Everest Group's recognition, particularly in EMEA, reinforces our commitment to improving the experience and lives of our clients' customers," said Solange Sobral, CI&T's Partner and EVP, EMEA. "Our focus on hyper efficiency and on applying cutting-edge technology to address our clients' challenges and opportunities has driven real impact on their businesses, propelling them to innovate, unleashing their full potential, and outpacing their competition."

CI&T recently launched CI&T/FLOW, an enterprise-grade AI platform that transforms software and digital development workflows to unlock hyper-productivity, reduce organisational complexity and boost team performance throughout the entire build cycle from ideation to product evolution.

CI&T is positioned as a Major Contender in North America and Europe in the Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix 2024. Everest Group analysed the 28 leading application transformation service providers in North America and 26 in Europe on market impact and capabilities in app transformation for these reports. The PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability and knowledge.

To learn more about CI&T's application modernisation capabilities, visit here.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global hyper digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 29-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries and a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognised by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,000+ professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417530260/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

Kate Axelby

Team Lewis for CI&T (EMEA)

kate.axelby@teamlewis.com