With more than 15 years of leadership experience at companies including Box, HP, and Boeing, Gill is poised to drive continued innovation and outstanding customer experience

SurveyMonkey, a global leader in online surveys and forms, today announced Priya Gill has been promoted to global head of marketing. In this role, she will lead the company's marketing strategy and execution across all markets.

Gill is an accomplished marketing executive with more than 15 years of experience working in the technology industry at well-known companies including Box, HP, and Boeing. Since joining SurveyMonkey in 2020, she has served in several marketing leadership roles and was most recently vice president of product marketing, web strategy, and global experience.

"Priya's wealth of marketing skills, deep product expertise, and experience working across diverse disciplines like engineering, product management, and marketing all position her perfectly for this important role," said Eric Johnson, chief executive officer at SurveyMonkey. "I am confident she will continue to enhance our marketing impact and drive even more value for our customers."

"I'm incredibly honored to take on this new role at a company I love working at," said Priya Gill, global head of marketing at SurveyMonkey. "We have a winning product, an ambitious roadmap, and an extremely talented team. The relationships and deep understanding I've gained during my time with the company provide a strong foundation to continue growing this iconic brand well into the future and on a global scale."

About Priya Gill

Priya Gill is a seasoned marketing executive with over 15 years in the tech industry spanning a wide range of disciplines including engineering, product management, finance, and marketing. As the global head of marketing at SurveyMonkey, she is responsible for shaping and executing the company's global marketing strategy. She also plays a key role in shaping SurveyMonkey's go-to-market strategies and global experiences to drive continued success in the global market. She holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of California, Irvine, and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organizations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.com.

