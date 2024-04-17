DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application 17-Apr-2024 / 13:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application DATE: April 16, 2024 Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 05.04.2024. With the related public disclosure, it was announced that on its meeting held on 04.04.2024, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office, subject to market conditions, for the bond, subordinated debts and/or other form of debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can be included in the calculation of the equity and/or subordinated debts) transactions up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering. Within the context of the resolution mentioned above, the necessary application has been made to the Capital Markets Board. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 316288 EQS News ID: 1882905 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

