AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says that all major European electricity markets, except for Italy, have recorded negative hourly electricity prices for the second straight week. However, the Spanish consultancy notes that prices generally remain low. Spanish consultancy AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says that electricity market prices were higher in the second week of April in almost all major European electricity markets, compared to the first week of the month. Their analysis showed weekly average electricity price increases in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets. ...

