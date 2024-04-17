SyncDog Receives Prestigious NVTC Cyber50 Award for Its Groundbreaking Mobile Security Solution

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / SyncDog, a leading software company specializing in mobile security solutions, has been honored with the Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) esteemed Cyber50 award. This recognition underscores SyncDog's significant contributions to the mobile cybersecurity sector. The NVTC, one of the nation's premier tech councils, annually celebrates the achievements of top regional organizations, spanning startups to Fortune 100 companies, government contractors, service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofits dedicated to innovation for global improvement.

SyncDog logo

"We're proud of the recognition with this award from the council, but more importantly, we are honored to be working with the council to socialize the risk to data and IP that is widespread in large organizations from mobile intrusion," said Jonas Gyllensvaan, CEO and founder of SyncDog. "It is still the IT 'Wild West' when it comes to mobile security in 2024, and together with the NVTC, our goal is to raise awareness of the problem."

SyncDog's receipt of the Cyber50 award highlights its pioneering role as the first fully integrated Zero Trust end-to-end mobile security solution. This distinction positions SyncDog as a leader in providing unparalleled data security without relying exclusively on intrusive Mobile Device Management (MDM) tools.

"Our goal is to help improve our members' security posture through education and awareness of the latest technologies available to help fight cybercrime," said Gabriel Galvan, recent chairman of NVTC's Cybersecurity and Privacy Committee and current CEO at RevTek Solutions. "SyncDog has been a great advocate for mobile security best practices and excellent NVTC partner, helping lead and mentor our members at our local events."

The cornerstone of SyncDog's success is the Trusted Mobile Workspace (TMW) solution, which goes beyond the limitations of traditional MDM systems. TMW employs military-grade encryption through containerization software, ensuring robust protection for sensitive data across various devices, including mobile devices, laptops, and desktops. Noteworthy is SyncDog's commitment to securing data on every device within an organization, whether company-owned (COPE) or personally owned (BYOD), without compromising personal privacy.

Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog, affirms, "Our unique Trusted Mobile Workspace solution aims to positively transform business practices by enhancing security, reducing costs, saving time, and increasing efficiency across enterprises globally." [Learn more.]

About SyncDog: SyncDog is a leading provider of mobile security solutions, offering the first fully integrated Zero Trust end-to-end mobile security solution. With a commitment to data security, personal privacy, enhanced productivity, and convenience, SyncDog is at the forefront of the mobile security industry. For more information, visit SyncDog's official website.

About NVTC: NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. One of the nation's largest and oldest tech councils, NVTC convenes regional tech companies from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, government contractors, service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofits who are committed to innovating to improve how we live, work, and learn.

SOURCE: SyncDog, Inc.

