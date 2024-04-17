Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to report barite results from 2022 diamond drilling in the Keel area at the Indy project (100% interest) ("Indy" or the "Project") located 90 kilometres southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada. Barite mineralization, recently discovered at Keel in 2023 drilling (see NR2024-02), is also found at many of the world's largest Sedex (zinc-lead-silver) deposits.

The discovery of abundant barite at Indy is an exciting and important development, improving the potential for discovery of district-scale Sedex deposits (see Figure 1). Additional barite results are pending and will provide further insight into barite distribution and its link to Sedex mineralization at the 30 km long Project. The Company is also currently renewing its drill permit for a 5-year term.

New results include high grade barite (58.1% barite over 0.35 m within 11.6% barite over 4.0 m) in core at the southeastern Keel trend. In addition, drill core from 500 m to the north returned 5.4% barite over 20.5 m, extending the Keel barite trend to 700 metres in strike length (see Figure 2).

Figure 1: Indy Project - Main Trend Targets

Keel is located 4 km north of the B-9 Sedex style zinc-lead-silver mineralization and 1 km southeast of the Delta Horizon where rock sampling returned 5% to 25% barite in numerous samples across a 1.5 km trend.

Figure 2: Keel Area - Barite Horizons and Airborne EM

High Grade Barite and Multiple Horizons at Keel

Diamond drill hole IB22-017 (Table 1) is from the easternmost Keel area. Multiple zones of barite mineralization (up to 58.1% barite over 0.35 m) occur within a debris flow breccia geological unit. High barite grades and altered host rocks indicate close proximity to (or within) a vent complex (see Barite and Vents below). The multiple horizons of barite mineralization indicate episodes of active venting occurring over long periods of time.

Barite Extended to 700 Metre Trend

Diamond drill hole IB22-023 (Table 1) is located 500 m north of Keel. Two distinct barite zones are present with the lower zone yielding continuous barite mineralization (5.4% barite over a 20.5 m) intersection and containing an enriched interval of 9.1% barite over 6.9 m. Similar to intersections at Keel, this barite mineralization is located at or below a black shale to debris flow breccia geological contact, which is a distinctive geological horizon common to Sedex zinc deposits. A trend of barite mineralization over 700 m in length (and open to the north) has now been defined.

Barite and Vents - A Vector to the District-Scale Discovery of Sedex Deposits

Sedex (or sedimentary exhalative) deposits are the world's most prolific sources of zinc and associated metals. They form around ocean floor hydrothermal vents, producing both metal and barite deposits. Barite mineralization is well known at many, if not all, of the major Sedex deposits and districts in Alaska, Yukon and northeastern BC.

In Sedex districts, two vent types are known. The more economically important vents, which exhale both metals and barite, are called "black smokers". In Sedex districts, and in the deep-sea vent analogues presently active off the coast of North America (Escanaba Trough), "black smokers" are found along trends (rifts) up to 75 km in length.

Identification of "black smokers" can focus exploration into areas of high potential for the discovery of Sedex deposits. At Indy, the discovery of abundant barite will enhance exploration targeting for these deposits.

Table 1: Indy Project - Barite Intersections from 2022 Diamond Drilling





About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project, equity investment and royalty interests, is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. The Company has discovered and continues to explore for expansion of near surface zinc mineralization at the easily accessible Indy project located in a new and under-explored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. A Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the Indy Camp by InZinc staff. The core was logged, sample intervals were outlined and photographic records were collected. Core samples were split using a diamond saw or manually chipped at the camp with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the remainder stored in wooden core boxes. The core was bagged in individually marked plastic sample bags and shipments were compiled in labelled rice bags. Core shipments were delivered by InZinc contract geologists to Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. in Prince George, B.C. for furtherance to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MSA and analyzed by ICP- AES multi-element, select AAS-Fire Assay and select Whole Rock Analysis (0.15g, Lithium Metaborate Fusion, ICP-AES). In addition to the labs QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted blind standards, blanks or field duplicates every tenth sample. The results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and for the nine months ended September, 2023 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

