Company Saw Strong Growth Through Transformational M&A and a Focus on Sustainability Initiatives During One Equity Partners' Ownership

One Equity Partners("OEP") today announced that it has completed the sale of Walki Group Oy ("Walki" or the "Company"), a pan-European supplier of sustainable and high-performing packaging and engineered materials solutions, to Oji Holdings Corporation ("Oji Group"), a Japanese paper products technology company.

"OEP's investment in Walki provides a strong example of the firm's value creation strategy. We partnered with company management to help drive significant growth during our ownership," said Marc Lindhorst, Partner at One Equity Partners. "We were able to help the Company execute transformational acquisitions which strengthened Walki's market position, incorporated sustainable solutions, broadened product offerings, and contributed to a comprehensive value chain for flexible packaging solutions."

"OEP has been a pivotal partner and essential to the growth our business has achieved," said Leif Frilund, CEO of Walki. "OEP's expertise has been instrumental in the Company's ability to grow organically and through transformational M&A, while maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability. OEP was key in preparing Walki for its next chapter under Oji Group."

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Walki

Walki Group Oy is an industry leading advanced packaging materials specialist delivering transformative, sustainable solutions to solve the most demanding challenges in the industry. Walki is a growing international group organized in three business areas: Consumer Packaging, Industrial Packaging and Engineered Materials, with operations in twelve different countries. Walki continuously invests in new technologies and materials to enhance its products and its industry environmental sustainability position. Walki has extensive packaging application know-how and in-house innovation capabilities. Our production facilities are located in Finland, Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Poland, the UK, and China. To learn more, please visit www.walki.com.

