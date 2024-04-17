Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
17.04.24
11:31 Uhr
116,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,85 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,00116,0017:52
115,00116,0017:04
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2024 | 16:14
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: Women Microbusiness Owners Up 33% in the UK and 10% in US, Narrowing the Gender Gap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / GoDaddy:

As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward Research Initiative

The big fact

The number of women-owned microbusinesses has continued to increase in both the U.S. and U.K. according to the GoDaddy Venture Forward U.S. National Survey conducted in August 2023 (n=3,525). As a result, the gender gap narrowed. More than half (51%) of microbusiness owners in the U.S. are women, increasing by 10% in the last two years, and up 25% relative to where it started in 2019. And 42% of microbusiness owners in the U.K. are women, up 33% in the last two years.

Gender parity in business growth could boost the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by as much as 2 to 3% ($2 trillion) and generate 288 to 433 million jobs, according to a Citi analysis.

Black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs

Of the microbusinesses owned by a Black entrepreneur, over half in the U.S. (68%) and U.K. (60%) are Black women, according to GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative. Since 2020, the share of Black women-owned businesses out of all microbusinesses grew 70%, making them the fastest growing demographic.

Click here to learn more about the growth of Black women microbusiness owners.

Business size doesn't matter

Women are narrowing the gender gap with smaller businesses and less funds.

  • In the U.S., the most popular aspiration for women (40%) is to be a solopreneur and stay small.
  • For both the U.S. and U.K., women needed less capital to get started than men. In the U.S., 74% of women needed $5K or less, compared to 60% of men. In the U.K., 80% of women needed £5K or less, compared to 69% of men.

The research

GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative analyzes more than 20 million online businesses with a digital presence (measured by a unique domain and an active website). Most of these businesses employ fewer than ten people, categorizing each as a microbusiness. While these microbusinesses may be small, their impact on economies is outsized even though they are often too informal or too new to show up in traditional government statistics.

Since 2018, Venture Forward surveyed more than 36,000 small business owners with a digital presence, making it the source for microbusiness data and insights.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.