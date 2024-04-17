Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FSE: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted secure and private communications platform, announced the launch of its Sekur Referral Program for existing users and business referral partners with the goal of increasing sales and reducing Customer Acquisition Cost "CAC" as the company embarks on its profitability road.

Sekur is looking at increasing its user base rapidly and efficiently, by launching two separate referral programs. The first one to be launched later this month is geared for professionals looking at referring Sekur to their client base, offering Sekur's unmatched Swiss private and secure communications advantage such as SekurMail and its SekurSend feature countering BEC attacks, so common in business email communications. The second referral program, to be launched in mid to late May, is geared at existing Sekur users who are looking at referring friends, family and coworkers. Professional referring partners, such as credit and finance businesses, real estate, mortgage, legal and medical entities will receive a set percentage of sales referred by them, while existing Sekur users will receive an extension on their existing Sekur subscription for each paid referral they refer to Sekur. Each user will have a unique link and/or QR code to send to their network. This unique link will identify them as the referring person. The Company has already received several interests in the paid referral program and is eager to launch the program.

The Company has embarked on new cost reductions and can be cash flow neutral with approximately 1,000 more new Sekur consumer users by December 2024, should it gain those 1,000 new users. The referral programs are planned to expedite and facilitate this goal, and Sekur plans to use a proactive marketing plan to communicate with its existing user base and attract new users through its existing and new channels.



Alain Ghiai, the CEO of Sekur Private Data commented: "We are very excited to launch our Sekur Referral Program for professionals and existing Sekur users. Sekur users are very passionate about their privacy, and we have received many requests for such a program. We believe this will accelerate sales, reduce costs of customer acquisition, and help us reach profitability faster. The Sekur Referral Program will also help larger organizations with which we have had discussions, to evangelize Sekur to their networks through a propagation model, as a solution for communications privacy, security, and as a counter measure to big tech's blatant data manipulation of our data, and as a countermeasure to BEC attacks affecting millions of consumers and businesses daily."



The company has been in discussion with several community groups and local organizations to spread Sekur's privacy and security benefits. The Sekur Referral Program will be used for such sales initiatives and for rapid deployment of channel partnerships.

Additionally, as discussed in previous news releases, Sekur is also planning to integrate its solutions with IngramMicro and PartnerStack for larger B2B partnerships with up to 161,000 global partners. These partners will offer Sekur's Swiss-hosted privacy communications solutions as a value-add to complement their existing enterprise offerings. Sekur has already signed an agreement with PartnerStack and plans to have this integration fully operational in Q4 2024. Additionally, Sekur has already garnered interest from several channel partners in the USA and telecom operators in the Middle East. Of particular interest is Sekur's SekurRelay email technology, which lets governments and enterprises select Sekur and its SekurSend feature for part of its workforce, such as C-level and management force, instead of migrating the entire enterprise onto the Sekur platform.

Sekur's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact partners@sekur.com



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website, https://www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. www.sekur.com or https://www.sekurprivatedata.com



Follow Sekur on X @sekurprivate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sekurprivatedata-ltd



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.



CONTACT

Alain Ghiai,

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: corporate@sekurprivatedata.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Media Relations

Investcore Media

Email: media@investcoremedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205830

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.