The European Space Agency (ESA) is collaborating with policymakers, energy suppliers, and space companies under the Solaris initiative to assess the feasibility of space-based solar power. A decision on the viability of the project is expected by the end of 2025. The ESA has shared project details for an initiative designed to harvest the sun's energy in space before wirelessly transmitting it to receiving stations on Earth. The Solaris initiative plans to beam down energy from orbit to back up weather-dependent renewables. ESA said it is investigating the feasibility of developing the project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...