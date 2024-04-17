Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Preserves Historic Mural at Its Global Headquarters in Bermuda

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / For the Bacardi Heritage team, no two days preserving the company's heritage are alike. In between documenting historic spirits bottles and sharing the stories that make up the business' 162+ years of history, Bacardi archivists embarked on a multi-year project in 2021 to care for a unique piece of art at the Bacardi global headquarters in Bermuda.

Depicting the colorful, tropical foliage of the Cuban countryside - homeland of BACARDÍ rum - the Bacardi mural was painted by Cuban artist Felix Ramos in 1972 to commemorate the opening of the company's new headquarters building based on designs by renowned architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The larger-than-life mural spans a massive 37 feet across and 15 ft high, and has become a focal point for both locals in Bermuda and visitors of the office over its 50-year display.

Because of its incredible size and age, the Bacardi Heritage team faced a unique challenge to move, restore and redisplay the mural within the Bermuda office and planned carefully alongside a group of professional art conservators the process from start to finish.

Now once more on display and restored to its former glory, the extensive care provided for this cherished artwork showcases the company's resounding commitment to protecting its heritage and art.

Watch the project unfold here.

