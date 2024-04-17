CUTV News Welcomes Famed Animal Communicator Penelope Smith

Penelope Smith Talks One-on-one With Jim Masters about the Universal Language of All Species

NEW RIVER, AR / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Close Up TV (CUTV) News announces the release of a video series featuring Penelope Smith, a trailblazer who defined telepathic (sensed from afar) communication with animals over 50 years ago. She is a true professional with advanced education in sociology and psychology and once counseled humans, which later led to pets and then all varieties of animals.

In her new and wildly popular video series from Close Up TV News, she explains when she first discovered her gift for reading animal's emotions. She stresses that we all have this innate ability if we choose to develop it (rather than deny it) and has created books and videos to help people master the art. Penelope believes animals can sense other empathetic souls and that communicating works to create a better world.

"My work as an animal communicator is about communicating with animals telepathically, both those living and those who have crossed over. This way I can convey their thoughts, feelings and emotions to their people, to bring more understanding and resolve problems. This two-way communication creates positive changes in animal behavior and even stronger, more loving connections between you and your animal friends. "

Penelope notes that animals embrace their spiritual nature (unlike most humans) and have such innate wisdom. They have so much to teach us.

Learn more about communicating through such unique connections by clicking the video link below. Or you can visit Penelope's website at www.animaltalk.net. More training media are featured there.

