seasonshare: LivePass Launches First Subscription-Based Marketplace in Atlanta, Offering Fans Access to an Unprecedented Amount of Live Events

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / seasonshare, the leading customizable ticketing technology platform in the sports and entertainment industry, is excited to announce the launch of LivePass in Atlanta. LivePass is a subscription-based marketplace connecting fans to inventory across a variety of entertainment experiences in the Atlanta area. To celebrate the launch in Atlanta, LivePass is offering new subscribers their first event for free, making it even easier for fans to experience their favorite live events.

"I think LivePass will offer great value for fans that enjoy an array of live entertainment in and around the Atlanta area," says Senior Vice President, AMB Sports and Entertainment, Don Rovak. "Members will have access to events they may not have in the past, which allows fans to attend events they care about most. As a venue, we are eager to have new guests enjoy events at Mercedes Benz Stadium."

LivePass Atlanta offers subscribers tickets to Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, and Atlanta Gladiators games, along with access to a wide variety of live entertainment, including match-ups in the MLB, NBA, and NCAA, concerts, comedy shows, and theatrical performances.

"As a big advocate of subscription ticketing and future-facing ideas, I'm excited for the Atlanta Gladiators to be on the front end of LivePass," says Carder Berry, the VP of Corporate Partnerships for the Atlanta Gladiators. "There's a growing segment in our community who wants something fresh, flexible, and fun to help engage with the variety of live events in our market - LivePass is a great fit for those folks and a great way for them to try out some games and venues they might not have been to before. We hope they enjoy Glads hockey and Gas South Arena as much as we do."

LivePass customers pay a monthly subscription fee in exchange for points that can be put toward tickets and experiences at top-tier entertainment events. These points can then be used toward any available events on the LivePass marketplace nationwide. Subscribers can now enjoy tickets to their favorite events, concerts and more with the added convenience of month-to-month point rollover and no-commitment cancellations.

"LivePass represents a significant innovation in the live events sector, with the potential to completely transform the ticketing landscape and unlock access to a new generation of consumers," said Aaron Holland, CEO. "We believe that Atlanta, which is a hub for young professionals who are interested in exploring the incredible diversity of entertainment opportunities and amazing venues in the region, is the perfect market to launch this product."

LivePass is powered by seasonshare's advanced ticketing technology, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience. Since 2020, seasonshare has delivered over $100 million in live event inventory for its partners across North America, including multiple teams in MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS and NCAA, as well as music, arts, and theater venues.

"Our goal with LivePass was to create a product that caters to a younger fanbase that desires affordability, flexibility, and a digital-first experience," said Sehaj Grover, Lead Engineer at LivePass. "We developed the product and the interface with their unique needs in mind."

For more information on LivePass in Atlanta and to become a subscriber, visit livepass.me/atlanta.

About seasonshare

seasonshare is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of sports consumers. seasonshare's suite of subscription (Pass), last-minute (Flow), and credit-based (Flex) ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue. seasonshare's products are trusted by organizations and venues across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and college teams. For more information, please visit www.seasonshare.com.

