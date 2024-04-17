Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - B9, a leading fintech innovator, proudly announces the culmination of years of meticulous testing and refinement: The Symbiotic Affiliate Partnership Model.





B9 Affiliate Partnership Program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10440/205813_b9image.jpg

"Good thing we're more forward-thinking than traditional," says Dmitrii Egorenkov, Chief Marketing Officer at B9. "Symbiosis is a mutually beneficial relationship between two entities that arise from adaptation. Well, that's us. After extensive testing of numerous approaches and models, we've discovered a new one primed for seamless scalability in collaboration with a multitude of partners." B9's exacting approach has not only permitted the company to streamline operations but also to circumvent intermediary players. This level of focus allows them to offer unparalleled conditions and convenience directly to the publishers.

"We firmly believe in the adage, 'If you want something done well, do it yourself," states Dmitrii Egorenkov, Chief Marketing Officer. "By leveraging an industrial-grade MMP platform with a sophisticated data warehouse, we've been able to maintain full control over inbound traffic while remaining agile in negotiating terms with publishers. And we do this on enterprise platforms that are flexible and not limited in terms of scaling."

B9 further incorporates AI technology to assess the value of each publisher-a testament to their commitment to flexibility and fairness. By analyzing over 15 key parameters, including revenue forecasts, LTV predictions, and customer segmentation, B9 can tailor terms to suit the unique strengths and potential of every partner. "This approach," adds Dmitrii Egorenkov, Chief Marketing Officer, "ensures that each publisher receives terms reflective of their contributions and potential which is good for them and us. If that's not mutually beneficial I'm not sure what is."

To join the program and explore partnership opportunities with B9, interested parties can submit their inquiries to hello@bnine.com.

About B9

B9 is a forward-thinking fintech company dedicated to redefining the landscape of banking experiences, particularly in the cash advance (Earned Wage Access) sector. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, B9 strives to empower hardworking Americans to achieve their financial goals.

Media Contact:

Dmitrii Egorenkov

CMO

dmitri@bnine.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205813

SOURCE: BNine, Inc.