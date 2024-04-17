Janover Inc.: Janover Reports 766% Increase in Banking Originator Sign-Ups on its Fintech Platform in 2023

Boca Raton, FL, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) ("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced that it achieved significant year-over-year growth in lenders on its fintech platform in 2023, providing borrowers with access to a broad range of competitive loan products.

Key Highlights (2023 vs 2022)

766% increase in banking originator sign ups

647% increase in credit union originator sign ups

445% increase in the 'other' category sign ups, including debt funds, private groups, life insurance companies, family offices, and REITs

Reflecting its strong market presence, Janover has achieved substantial penetration based on the FDIC active commercial banking and NCUA data as of December 31, 2023:

30% of all active FDIC-insured banks are on Janover's platform

Approximately 11% of all active FDIC-insured banks are now represented by a verified banker on Janover's platform

Over 6% of all active NCUA insured credit unions are on Janover's platform

"We have made significant progress over the last year and as we continue to expand our lender partnerships and national coverage," said Blake Janover, Chairman, and CEO of Janover Inc. "Notable partners include Ameris Bank, Bank OZK, TD Bank, and Zions Bank, among others. We have observed impressive growth in the number of unique lenders we have closed deals with since 2019, a testament to our expanding market presence and commitment to growing the platform. Our AI-enabled platform powers faster, smarter commercial transactions. Additionally, our suite of commercial real estate, small business, and other loan products make sourcing, evaluating, and closing the right opportunities frictionless, driving better outcomes for all. The growth and engagement we are witnessing within our lender community underscores the trust and confidence financial institutions place in Janover in facilitating access to multifamily, commercial real estate, and SBA loans."

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company's online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/ .

