Nhoa Energy, an Italian developer, has commissioned a battery energy storage project for Taiwan Cement Group in Yilan county, Taiwan, with a capacity exceeding 120 MWh. Italy's Nhoa Energy has switched on a battery energy storage system with a capacity exceeding 120 MWh at the SuAo plant in Yilan county, Taiwan. It developed the facility for Taiwan Cement Group (TCC). It follows a 107 MWh energy storage project that Nhoa Energy commissioned for TCC in China's Guangdong province in September 2023. Nhoa Energy said in a statement that its energy storage systems meet the Enhanced Dynamic Regulation ...

