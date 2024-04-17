This strategic collaboration reinforces We Lend's position as a leading player in private real estate lending, committed to origination growth, investor security, and capital preservation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / We Lend, a prominent real estate lender, has retained Castle Placement, a premier private capital investment bank, to secure $100 million to grow its platform. This milestone signifies We Lend's continued growth and underscores the industry's confidence in its robust lending platform.

We Lend Taps Castle Placement to Raise $100 Million to Expand Real Estate Lending Platform

Ruben Izgelov, Founder and Managing Partner of We Lend, expressed enthusiasm about this next stage, stating, "We are thrilled to announce this significant achievement, which serves as validation of our strategic direction and the dedication of our amazing team. Our collaboration with Castle Placement will further strengthen our ability to innovate in private lending and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our borrowers and investors."

This collaboration will help accelerate We Lend's growth trajectory, enhancing its already substantial portfolio of innovative lending programs. The infusion of capital will expand the firm's geographical reach and develop tailored solutions to address the diverse needs of borrowers.

"At We Lend, we are committed to more than just originating loans; we are dedicated to building partnerships and ecosystems that empower both borrowers and investors," continued Izgelov. "This capital raise marks a significant milestone on our journey. We envision a future where access to real estate capital is seamless, comprehensive, and beneficial to all stakeholders."

We Lend remains steadfast in its commitment to redefining the lending space with enhanced efficiency, responsiveness, and customer-centric services. Richard Luftig, a Managing Partner at Castle Placement, stated, "We are excited to support We Lend's growth as a premier balance sheet lender. The residential real estate sector is facing significant challenges, and we believe there is a substantial opportunity for We Lend to provide additional capital to exceptional borrowers."

For more information on We Lend or to join the We Lend team, please visit We Lend's website.

Contact Information

Gary Levy

Managing Director

glevy@castleplacement.com

(516) 457-0104

