Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Allye Energy have agreed to collaborate on a 270 kWh portable battery energy storage system (BESS) built with second-life Range Rover batteries. The system, which is set to become the first commercially available BESS with JLR battery packs, can fully charge up to nine Range Rover PHEV vehicles at once. UK car manufacturer JLR and energy storage startup Allye Energy have developed a portable BESS. The Allye MAX BESS is the first to use second-life Range Rover battery packs. Each unit holds seven battery packs that are removed from vehicles and slotted into customized ...

