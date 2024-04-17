Revenue for the 1 st quarter of 710 million euros, up 7% Gaming revenue 1 in France of 645 million euros, up 3% on a high basis of comparison in the 1 st quarter of 2023 Strong momentum in online games, with revenue of 100 million euros, representing almost 15% of the Group's total gaming revenue

Tender offer for Kindred opened on 20 February 2024 for a maximum period of 9 months The completion of the tender offer remains subject, in particular, to obtaining regulatory approvals and to FDJ acquiring at least 90% of Kindred's share capital



La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, has announced its revenue for the 1st quarter of 2024.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of the FDJ Group, said: "FDJ has made a good start to the year, in line with its 2024 objectives. All our activities are growing, thanks to our network of over 29,000 retailers and a dynamic online gaming business, which now accounts for 15% of the Group's gaming revenue. We are also confidently pressing ahead with the Kindred acquisition announced at the end of January."

Highlights of the 1st quarter of 2024

- Revenue up 7% to 710 million euros

Q1 2024 €m Q1 2023 €m Change in of which change on a like-for-like basis Lottery 504 497 +1.4% +1.4% Sports betting and competitive online gaming 141 129 +9.5% +0.9% Other activities 65 37 +77.4% -3.7% Group total 710 662 +7.2% +1.1%

Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2024 came to 710 million euros, up 7.2% and 1.1% on a like-for-like basis, a performance in line with Group projections.

Gaming revenue in France rose by 3.1% to 645 million euros. Lottery revenue rose by 1.4% to 504 million euros, driven by over 4% growth in instant games, driven by the success of gaming portfolio animation such as the launch of Ticket d'Or (€5) at the beginning of January. Draw games, as expected given the unfavourable base effect, mainly for Amigo, were down by 3%. Excluding Amigo, which decline is attributable to its new formula launched at the beginning of June 2023 has stabilised, lottery revenue would have grown by more than 4%. In sports betting online gaming open to competition, revenue came to 141 million euros, up 9.5% and up 0.9% excluding the integration of ZEturf, despite a high basis for comparison in the 1 st quarter of 2023, which had benefited in particular from the very positive impact of the World Cup at the end of 2022.



This performance is attributable to the strong growth in revenue of ParionsSport En Ligne, which rose by more than 25%; which, in addition to its intrinsic momentum, also benefits from the attractiveness of poker, with a high level of cross-selling.



Revenue from other activities (International and Payment Services) came to 65 million euros, compared with 37 million euros in the 1 st quarter of 2023, an increase attributable to the integration of PLI, which performed well, driven in particular thanks to EuroDreams.

quarter of 2023, an increase attributable to the integration of PLI, which performed well, driven in particular thanks to EuroDreams. The momentum of online games remains very strong, with revenue up by more than 30% to 100 million euros, representing almost 15% of the Group's total gaming revenue. Excluding ZEturf and PLI, growth in online games revenue exceeded 20%, driven both by sports betting and online gaming open to competition and by the online lottery, which benefited from EuroDreams' very high rate of digitalisation, as well as from the attractiveness of instant games and of the exclusive online offer.

- Tender offer for Kindred

On 20 February 2024, the tender offer for Kindred was opened for a maximum period of 39 weeks. Its completion remains subject, in particular, to obtaining regulatory approvals and to FDJ acquiring at least 90% of Kindred's share capital.

On 15 March 2024, Kindred's shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting approved an amendment to the Articles of Association to allow a squeeze-out procedure to be implemented by any shareholder holding at least 90% of Kindred's share capital.

On 28 March 2024, following Veralda's offer to sell 49% of its Kindred shares, i.e. 2.4 million shares corresponding to 1.12% of the outstanding shares, at a price of SEK122.5 per share, FDJ decided to exercise its right of pre-emption linked to Veralda's irrevocable commitment, communicated when the transaction with Kindred was announced on 22 January 2024.

As a result, FDJ acquired 2.4 million Kindred shares for SEK 294 million (€25.8 million) and Veralda's irrevocable commitment continues to apply to its remaining 1.18% stake in Kindred. FDJ now holds 1.12% of Kindred's outstanding shares and the irrevocable commitments (Corvex Management LP, Premier Investissement SAS, Eminence Capital, Nordea and Veralda) now represent 26.82% of Kindred's outstanding shares.

Annual General Meeting

FDJ's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 25 April 2024 at 14.30 at the Palais des Congrès in Issy-les-Moulineaux (25, avenue Victor Cresson 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux).

The event will also be broadcast live on its website https://www.groupefdj.com/fr/actionnaires/assemblees-generales-fdj.html.

On this occasion, the Group will propose a dividend of 1.78 euro per share in respect of the 2023 financial year, to be paid on 7 May 2024.

Next financial communication

FDJ will publish its half-year results on Thursday 25 July 2024 after the close of trading.

About FDJ Group

As the leading French player in betting and gambling, and as one of the world leaders, FDJ offers the general public a responsible range of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (with its brands ParionsSport point of sale and ParionsSport online), horse racing betting and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group rolls out an innovative strategy to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience. FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

