Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
17 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 514.353p. The highest price paid per share was 518.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,243,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,252,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
138
513.000
16:20:04
648
513.000
16:20:04
267
513.000
16:20:04
340
513.000
16:20:04
146
513.000
16:20:04
1645
513.200
16:19:04
1475
513.000
16:16:35
1663
513.200
16:16:05
1691
513.800
16:12:55
308
513.800
16:12:00
1187
513.800
16:12:00
1922
514.000
16:10:41
1561
513.800
16:09:21
543
513.800
16:06:01
981
513.800
16:06:01
836
513.600
16:05:02
717
513.600
16:05:02
770
514.000
16:02:00
691
514.000
16:02:00
1431
513.200
16:00:29
41
513.200
16:00:29
678
513.200
15:58:45
762
513.200
15:58:08
1618
513.400
15:56:15
1667
513.000
15:54:09
1469
513.400
15:51:32
270
513.800
15:49:33
212
513.800
15:49:33
770
513.800
15:49:33
394
513.800
15:49:33
80
513.400
15:45:40
138
513.400
15:45:40
648
513.400
15:45:40
648
513.400
15:45:40
1465
513.800
15:45:00
810
513.600
15:43:27
600
513.600
15:43:27
899
513.600
15:43:27
1689
513.400
15:39:05
1728
515.000
15:34:27
206
514.800
15:32:49
1500
514.800
15:32:49
1289
514.800
15:30:06
310
514.800
15:30:06
986
514.600
15:26:53
654
514.600
15:26:53
1716
513.200
15:22:31
940
513.400
15:22:20
650
513.400
15:22:20
392
513.400
15:16:28
1301
513.400
15:16:28
220
514.000
15:14:33
1387
514.000
15:14:33
1473
513.800
15:12:20
126
514.000
15:08:43
648
514.000
15:08:43
648
514.000
15:08:43
1676
514.200
15:08:43
703
514.200
15:05:45
1000
514.200
15:05:45
1613
513.600
15:04:19
1495
514.400
15:00:16
962
514.600
14:56:51
650
514.600
14:56:51
33
515.200
14:54:19
1406
515.200
14:54:19
1558
516.000
14:51:59
1149
516.200
14:50:37
394
516.200
14:50:37
1640
515.400
14:47:26
1535
515.000
14:45:09
1710
515.600
14:41:17
1414
516.000
14:39:20
596
516.200
14:38:10
850
516.200
14:38:10
1664
516.200
14:37:24
1292
515.800
14:33:29
99
515.800
14:33:29
1511
516.200
14:32:24
1500
516.200
14:31:24
18
516.200
14:31:24
1521
516.600
14:30:01
1598
516.800
14:28:00
1256
516.000
14:21:42
258
516.000
14:21:42
1677
515.400
14:17:53
62
515.200
14:13:39
1368
515.200
14:13:39
791
515.200
14:04:05
786
515.200
14:04:05
1488
514.800
13:58:29
1556
515.000
13:53:54
468
515.000
13:48:14
1207
515.000
13:48:14
94
515.200
13:48:13
344
515.200
13:48:13
648
515.200
13:48:13
648
515.200
13:48:13
1288
514.000
13:36:10
352
514.000
13:36:10
1402
514.200
13:31:15
1114
513.800
13:28:37
547
513.800
13:28:37
1424
514.600
13:23:29
1246
515.200
13:20:05
212
515.200
13:20:05
889
513.600
13:10:04
837
513.600
13:10:04
1465
513.400
13:02:14
1621
515.600
13:01:08
1649
515.000
12:51:28
1590
514.400
12:43:21
1050
514.800
12:34:19
534
514.800
12:34:19
1475
514.200
12:25:02
1441
514.800
12:16:14
271
515.200
12:10:11
1380
515.200
12:10:11
1456
515.400
12:10:07
112
515.400
12:10:07
1587
516.000
11:57:18
1468
518.000
11:50:09
985
518.000
11:44:58
694
518.000
11:44:58
1653
517.600
11:35:13
1394
518.000
11:26:32
1679
517.600
11:19:56
1511
517.200
11:11:27
1674
517.000
11:00:50
1722
516.800
10:57:15
800
516.200
10:55:23
648
516.200
10:55:23
212
516.200
10:55:23
1235
515.600
10:52:10
38
515.600
10:52:10
372
515.600
10:52:10
1393
515.400
10:46:50
26
515.400
10:46:50
1394
515.200
10:45:46
1256
515.000
10:35:39
228
515.000
10:35:39
733
514.400
10:27:46
786
514.400
10:27:46
484
514.800
10:26:43
1050
514.800
10:26:43
1362
514.400
10:22:51
220
514.400
10:22:51
340
515.000
10:12:30
1276
515.000
10:12:30
1504
515.000
10:10:00
18
515.000
10:09:27
1594
513.400
10:04:15
1581
513.800
10:00:00
209
514.000
09:51:10
1490
514.000
09:51:10
1500
514.000
09:46:37
101
514.000
09:46:37
1558
514.000
09:35:58
1423
513.200
09:31:00
1604
513.400
09:27:08
1576
512.800
09:18:27
563
512.000
09:13:25
843
512.000
09:13:25
1459
511.000
09:03:41
568
510.000
08:55:01
1012
510.000
08:55:01
1500
510.200
08:48:13
218
510.200
08:48:13
1708
510.200
08:42:14
1683
510.200
08:35:23
1568
510.400
08:27:05
1633
510.200
08:24:12
1017
511.600
08:12:25
405
511.600
08:12:25
1441
511.200
08:07:56
1419
512.200
08:04:57