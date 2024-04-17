Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: A1T9RS | ISIN: FR0011464452 | Ticker-Symbol: 6W5
Frankfurt
17.04.24
09:02 Uhr
0,232 Euro
+0,029
+14,04 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SPINEGUARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
SPINEGUARD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2420,24819:30
SPINEGUARD
SPINEGUARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
SPINEGUARD SA0,232+14,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.