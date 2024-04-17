Regulatory News:

The combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) is convened on May 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m (CET) at "Chateauform' Le 28 George V", 28, avenue George-V, 75008 Paris, France.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice (which include the agenda of the meeting and the draft resolutions) were published in the French BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated respectively April 17, 2024 and March 6, 2024.

In accordance with Articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with General Meetings are available at Getlink's registered office.

Shareholders are invited to regularly check the 2024 General Meeting page on the Company's website where the documents and information relating to the meeting referred to in article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the at the following address: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/shareholders-investors/2024-general-meeting/

