The benefits provided by poLight's TLens® include focus, repeatability, and speed

Wooptix, an expert in optical metrology through wavefront phase, and poLight ASA (OSE:PLT), developer of innovative tunable optics technology, have recently announced their collaboration in the production of the new Wavefront Phase Camera, SEBI RT1000. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3vVLdPX.

Wooptix new SEBI RT1000 Wavefront Phase Camera features the adjustable poLight ASA TLens® tunable optics to acquire high-resolution wavefront phase maps for quantitative phase imaging, optical metrology, material inspection, laser measurement, and oncological research. (Photo: Business Wire)

"SEBI RT1000 has been introduced to the market in March, by Wooptix, through a development kit, of which 100 initial units are being manufactured," says José Manuel Rodríguez Ramos, CEO of Wooptix.

Regarding the collaboration with poLight ASA, Rodriguez Ramos continues: "poLight provides a significant advancement in the Wavefront Phase Camera, SEBI RT1000. We have previously collaborated with poLight in the smartphone market and in other research projects. It has always been very fruitful, so we are happy to do it again

Wooptix's Phase Camera is a smaller implementation of the WFPI (Wavefront Phase Imaging) technology, patented by the company and on which its technology is based. "WFPI is the sensor developed by Wooptix to acquire high-resolution wavefront phase maps. The SEBI® RT1000 application is aimed at laboratories, especially in the activities of: Quantitative Phase Imaging, Optical Metrology, Material Inspection, Laser Measurement, and Oncological Research.

SEBI RT1000 features the adjustable poLight TLens®, which offers auto-focus technology. "The benefits provided by its tunable optics technology are mainly: Focus, Repeatability, and Speed, allowing us to develop a real-time capture device to extract the wavefront of objects," says Dr. Ricardo Oliva, Wooptix Computer Vision Manager.

poLight Tunable Optics Technology

The Wooptix Phase Camera features TLens®, a patented proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS-based tunable lens offering extremely compact size, ultra-low power consumption, super high speed with constant field of view. It is the ideal solution for the latest autofocus camera applications, such as continuous focus video recording or full-focus imaging, without any of the deficiencies of competing technologies, such as optical instability, changing field of view, magnetic interference, or gravity impacts.

"We are pleased to continue our successful collaboration with the Wooptix team to advance wavefront phase imaging, introducing new industrial and healthcare laboratories to the benefits of our tunable optics technology," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "By incorporating TLens® into the SEBI RT1000 camera, we are enabling a new level of real-time imaging for a variety of nano- and micrometric measurement applications."

Development Kit: What to Expect?

The first 100 units of the SEBI® RT1000 development kit are ready to be shipped starting June 1st, however, orders can start to be formalized from now. In fact, around a dozen have already been requested. "Our commitment is to respect the order of arrival of the orders, so as they arrive we will set aside the camera and send the development kit in strict order of arrival," continues José Manuel. The development kits will be followed by a full release of the product later this year.

The RT1000 development kit provides the necessary resources to experiment with phase camera imaging systems. The kit includes:

The phase camera sensor itself, which is the main component responsible for capturing light phase information.

Documentation: Detailed instructions, user manuals, to set up and control the phase sensor.

SEBI® Analyzer Suite: Analysis software to assist in the phase camera system development process.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers patented, state-of-the-art tunable optics technology, leveraging its proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS technology. Founded in 2005, its first product TLens® replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in applications such as AR/MR devices, smartphones, wearables, webcams and other consumer devices, industrial barcode scanners and machine vision systems, and healthcare applications. With over 160 granted patents, poLight's technology delivers extremely fast focus, small footprint, ultra-low power consumption, no magnetic interference, and constant field of view, enabling better imaging system performance and new user experiences compared to alternative technologies. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

About Wooptix

Wooptix is a leader in optical metrology through wavefront phase, a technique coming from adaptive optics in astronomy. Since the early 2000s, Wooptix has being improving and optimizing the proprietary algorithms running on the WFPI technique (WaveFront Phase Imaging), thanks to the brilliant team.

The company has developed SEBI® RT1000, a wavefront phase camera that introduces exceptionally high phase sampling (1.000 x 1.000), a real time processing (30 FPS), and an absolute Wavefront Accuracy (?/30 RMS) for the most challenging measurement tasks. Wooptix is headquartered in Tenerife, Madrid (Spain), and San Francisco (USA).

