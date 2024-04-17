SBM Offshore N.V.: SBM Offshore signs a US$250 million short-term corporate facility

April 17, 2024

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that it has secured a US$250 million term loan facility.

The facility will be fully drawn in the coming days to finance Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) construction activities. The tenor of the bridge loan is twelve months with an extension option for another six months. Repayment is expected from first drawdown of the construction financing of FPSO Jaguar.





Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com .

Financial Calendar Date Year First Quarter 2024 Trading Update May 8 2024 Half Year 2024 Earnings August 8 2024 Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 14 2024 Full Year 2024 Earnings February 20 2025 Annual General Meeting April 9 2025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties

Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 23 34 37 64 E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com (mailto:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com) Website: www.sbmoffshore.com (http://www.sbmoffshore.com)

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown

Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile: +377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34 E-mail: evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com (mailto:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com) Website: www.sbmoffshore.com (http://www.sbmoffshore.com)

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the 'Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management' section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company's business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore" and "SBM" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®", "emissionZERO®" and "Float4Wind®" are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment