LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE holds 2.26% of its own shares through its share buyback program

Pontpierre, France, April 17th 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon-negative energy producer, announces that it has bought back as April 17th 2024 an additional 22,894 shares.

Currently in a negative period, FDE will resume implementation of the share buyback program from April 25th, 2024 in accordance with the delegation of authority adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders on November 30th 2023.

Aggregate presentation :

Name of issuer Code Issuer identifier Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market LA FRANCAISE

ENERGY 96950085A13FFW45G765 08-04-24 FR0013030152 1 500 34.20 SGMU LA FRANCAISE

ENERGY 96950085A13FFW45G765 08-04-24 FR0013030152 2 500 34.23 SGMV LA FRANCAISE

ENERGY 96950085A13FFW45G765 08-04-24 FR0013030152 94 34.25 XPAR LA FRANCAISE

ENERGY 96950085A13FFW45G765 09-04-24 FR0013030152 7 33.90 GSEI LA FRANCAISE

ENERGY 96950085A13FFW45G765 09-04-24 FR0013030152 4 793 33.90 LISZ LA FRANCAISE

ENERGY 96950085A13FFW45G765 09-04-24 FR0013030152 2 276 33.90 TQEM LA FRANCAISE

ENERGY 96950085A13FFW45G765 09-04-24 FR0013030152 11 724 33.83 XPOS

Following these transactions, FDE now holds 2.26% of its capital (excluding its own shares held under its liquidity contract).

These transactions were financed entirely from available cash, without affecting the Group's financial capacity, which remains focused on implementing its various organic and external growth projects.

FDE reiterates its FYE 2026 objectives of annualized revenues exceeding EUR 100 million with an EBITDA reaching over EUR 50 million, combined with 10 million tons of CO2 eq emissions avoided per annum.

Next announcement:

April 24th, 2024 - Q3 2024 sales

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE:FP Press contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy group, specialized in the implementation of local energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZ1rkpRqlZuUl51qZsdlnGWWaG2WlWWbbWHKxpZvlJyUa2tonJdna5SVZnFmlmlp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85143-uk.pdf