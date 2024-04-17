Anzeige
31,75032,15019:04
Actusnews Wire
17.04.2024 | 18:23
LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE holds 2.26% of its own shares through its share buyback program

Pontpierre, France, April 17th 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon-negative energy producer, announces that it has bought back as April 17th 2024 an additional 22,894 shares.

Currently in a negative period, FDE will resume implementation of the share buyback program from April 25th, 2024 in accordance with the delegation of authority adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders on November 30th 2023.

Aggregate presentation :

Name of issuerCode Issuer identifierDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
LA FRANCAISE
ENERGY		96950085A13FFW45G76508-04-24FR00130301521 50034.20SGMU
LA FRANCAISE
ENERGY		96950085A13FFW45G76508-04-24FR00130301522 50034.23SGMV
LA FRANCAISE
ENERGY		96950085A13FFW45G76508-04-24FR00130301529434.25XPAR
LA FRANCAISE
ENERGY		96950085A13FFW45G76509-04-24FR0013030152733.90GSEI
LA FRANCAISE
ENERGY		96950085A13FFW45G76509-04-24FR00130301524 79333.90LISZ
LA FRANCAISE
ENERGY		96950085A13FFW45G76509-04-24FR00130301522 27633.90TQEM
LA FRANCAISE
ENERGY		96950085A13FFW45G76509-04-24FR001303015211 72433.83XPOS

Following these transactions, FDE now holds 2.26% of its capital (excluding its own shares held under its liquidity contract).

These transactions were financed entirely from available cash, without affecting the Group's financial capacity, which remains focused on implementing its various organic and external growth projects.

FDE reiterates its FYE 2026 objectives of annualized revenues exceeding EUR 100 million with an EBITDA reaching over EUR 50 million, combined with 10 million tons of CO2 eq emissions avoided per annum.

Next announcement:
April 24th, 2024 - Q3 2024 sales

Reuters code: FDE.PABloomberg code: FDE:FP
Press contact
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51		Investor Relations
ir@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy group, specialized in the implementation of local energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.
More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZ1rkpRqlZuUl51qZsdlnGWWaG2WlWWbbWHKxpZvlJyUa2tonJdna5SVZnFmlmlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85143-uk.pdf

