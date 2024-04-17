DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Apr-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 17 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 170,501 Highest price paid per share: 47.00p Lowest price paid per share: 46.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.8709p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,610,875 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,610,875) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.8709p 170,501

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 13128 46.40 08:25:56 00069603025TRLO0 XLON 23006 47.00 09:25:45 00069604844TRLO0 XLON 3501 47.00 09:25:45 00069604845TRLO0 XLON 4273 47.00 09:25:45 00069604846TRLO0 XLON 10175 47.00 09:25:45 00069604847TRLO0 XLON 586 46.60 09:26:05 00069604866TRLO0 XLON 7629 47.00 09:38:19 00069605223TRLO0 XLON 2031 47.00 09:38:19 00069605224TRLO0 XLON 441 47.00 09:38:19 00069605225TRLO0 XLON 8754 47.00 09:43:00 00069605394TRLO0 XLON 8643 46.80 09:43:21 00069605401TRLO0 XLON 672 46.80 09:53:41 00069605773TRLO0 XLON 5402 46.80 09:53:43 00069605776TRLO0 XLON 2112 46.80 10:11:40 00069606129TRLO0 XLON 7749 46.80 10:11:40 00069606130TRLO0 XLON 9311 46.80 10:11:49 00069606134TRLO0 XLON 7900 46.60 10:26:52 00069606493TRLO0 XLON 13843 47.00 12:50:18 00069609250TRLO0 XLON 4476 46.70 12:50:29 00069609253TRLO0 XLON 23812 47.00 14:58:04 00069612807TRLO0 XLON 8533 46.80 15:46:04 00069615553TRLO0 XLON 532 46.80 15:46:09 00069615556TRLO0 XLON 3992 46.80 16:24:30 00069617900TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

