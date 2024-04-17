Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
17.04.24
15:29 Uhr
0,540 Euro
+0,010
+1,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5350,57019:33
Dow Jones News
17.04.2024 | 18:28
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Apr-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
17 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      170,501 
Highest price paid per share:         47.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          46.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.8709p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,610,875 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,610,875) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      46.8709p                    170,501

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
13128               46.40       08:25:56          00069603025TRLO0      XLON 
23006               47.00       09:25:45          00069604844TRLO0      XLON 
3501               47.00       09:25:45          00069604845TRLO0      XLON 
4273               47.00       09:25:45          00069604846TRLO0      XLON 
10175               47.00       09:25:45          00069604847TRLO0      XLON 
586                46.60       09:26:05          00069604866TRLO0      XLON 
7629               47.00       09:38:19          00069605223TRLO0      XLON 
2031               47.00       09:38:19          00069605224TRLO0      XLON 
441                47.00       09:38:19          00069605225TRLO0      XLON 
8754               47.00       09:43:00          00069605394TRLO0      XLON 
8643               46.80       09:43:21          00069605401TRLO0      XLON 
672                46.80       09:53:41          00069605773TRLO0      XLON 
5402               46.80       09:53:43          00069605776TRLO0      XLON 
2112               46.80       10:11:40          00069606129TRLO0      XLON 
7749               46.80       10:11:40          00069606130TRLO0      XLON 
9311               46.80       10:11:49          00069606134TRLO0      XLON 
7900               46.60       10:26:52          00069606493TRLO0      XLON 
13843               47.00       12:50:18          00069609250TRLO0      XLON 
4476               46.70       12:50:29          00069609253TRLO0      XLON 
23812               47.00       14:58:04          00069612807TRLO0      XLON 
8533               46.80       15:46:04          00069615553TRLO0      XLON 
532                46.80       15:46:09          00069615556TRLO0      XLON 
3992               46.80       16:24:30          00069617900TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  316301 
EQS News ID:  1883069 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.