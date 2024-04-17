Accuryn Medical Announces Leadership Transition

Rich Keenan and Sanjay Banerjee Named Co-CEOs

HAYWARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Accuryn Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, a device designed to monitor the kidney, reduce the risks associated with catheter-associated urinary tract infections and streamline nurse workflow, announced a significant leadership transition. After a successful tenure, Joe Urban will be stepping down from his role as CEO.









With Joe's departure, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce Rich Keenan and Sanjay Banerjee as the company's new Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Rich Keenan brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having dedicated 10 years to Accuryn's growth and development. His profound understanding of the company's vision and his pivotal role as the primary engineer behind Accuryn's groundbreaking technology make him an ideal candidate for this leadership role.

Sanjay Banerjee, previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer, steps into his new role as Co-CEO with a proven track record of operational excellence and strategic leadership. His deep understanding of Accuryn's operations and his commitment to driving innovation and efficiency make him an invaluable addition to the executive team.

Together, Rich and Sanjay will lead Accuryn Medical into its next phase of growth and expansion, leveraging their combined expertise to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to customers, and propel the company towards continued success.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter for Accuryn Medical," said Rich Keenan and Sanjay Banerjee, Co-CEOs of Accuryn Medical. "We are committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by our predecessors and steering the company towards even greater achievements. With a shared vision for innovation and a dedication to improving patient outcomes, we look forward to leading Accuryn to new heights."

Accuryn Medical expresses its gratitude to Joe Urban for his leadership and contributions to the company during his tenure as CEO. His guidance and vision have been instrumental in shaping Accuryn's success, and the company wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Accuryn Medical

Accuryn Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. The platform technology provides an automated, accurate and consistent flow of data and enables a predictive algorithm for the early detection and treatment of this disease. Accuryn Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.accuryn.com.

Contact Information

Myria Crawford

VP Marketing

mcrawford@accuryn.com

888.635.7280

Sanjay Banerjee

co-CEO

sbanerjee@accuryn.com

888.635.7280

Rich Keenan

co-CEO

rkeenan@accuryn.com

888.635.7280



SOURCE: Accuryn Medical

