Rigid Constructors, LLC: RIGID Constructors Enhances Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

RIGID Constructors Newly Appointed Leadership

Antoine van Tonder, George Aucamp, and Rob Howe





"At RIGID Constructors, our mission transcends mere infrastructure development; it's about forging enduring legacies that enrich local communities and environments for generations to come," remarked Steve Means, CEO of RIGID Constructors. "As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are delighted to welcome aboard George Aucamp, Rob Howe, and Antonie van Tonder, esteemed leaders prepared to propel our vision forward. Their expertise and tactical acumen will undoubtedly fortify our efforts to exceed industry benchmarks and redefine construction excellence."

George Aucamp, VP - Strategy and Integration:

George Aucamp joins RIGID Constructors as the VP - Strategy and Integration, bringing over two decades of international construction expertise to his role. As a Technology and Construction Executive, George has a track record of driving business transformations and optimizing operational efficiency across diverse sectors globally.

With experience ranging from on-site construction management to spearheading construction technology initiatives on a global scale, George is well-positioned to lead RIGID's strategic initiatives. In his short time at RIGID, George has already begun spearheading corporate strategy, overseeing the development and management of HR, BD, Equipment, IT, and Procurement activities.

George is tasked with formulating and executing the digital transformation roadmap for RIGID. He aims to establish an integrated technology platform to enhance project delivery, driving profitability, project quality, and organizational growth. His appointment marks a calculated move by RIGID to bolster its leadership team and accelerate its growth trajectory in the dynamic construction industry.

Rob Howe, VP of Project Management:

Rob Howe steps into the role of Vice President of Project Management at RIGID Constructors, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in capital projects risk management and international project engineering. His extensive background includes overseeing large-scale power generation and renewable energy facilities valued at up to $1 billion, demonstrating his proficiency in navigating complex projects and delivering successful outcomes.

As he transitions into his new role at RIGID Constructors, Rob's mandate is clear: to provide leadership, guidance, and mentorship to the company's Project Managers. With a focus on ensuring a harmonized and integrated approach to project management, Rob aims to enhance safety protocols, increase productivity levels, improve financial performance, and elevate client satisfaction.

Rob's track record speaks for itself. He has directed the implementation of advanced-stage development and project management activities for projects like the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project, a $900 million utility-scale CSP power plant in Nevada. His ability to navigate challenges and deliver results has earned him recognition as a trusted leader in the industry.

Rob brings a global perspective to his role at RIGID Constructors, with extensive international work experience. His diverse skill set encompasses project and program management, commercialization of advanced technologies, heavy construction engineering, and risk management, making him a valuable asset to the team.

Antonie van Tonder, VP of Legal and Commercial:

Antonie van Tonder assumes the pivotal role of Vice President of Legal and Commercial at RIGID Constructors, overseeing three core focus areas. With a robust legal background and a trajectory marked by pacesetting achievements, Antonie brings a wealth of expertise in procurement, commercial management, and contract law to his role.

As an experienced Senior Contracts Manager, Antonie has a proven track record of building and evolving strategies and processes to navigate complex procurement and commercial management challenges. He has successfully led project consulting endeavors for multinational groups, providing invaluable support in contractual claims, change management, and dispute resolution. Notably, Antonie directed project and commercial management for the largest single EPC project in company history, valued at $400M.

Antonie's tenure at GEA Group (Kelvion & Enexio) saw him spearheading contract, compliance, procurement, and commercial project management initiatives across global subsidiaries. He played a pivotal role in advancing enterprise compliance posture and streamlining procurement and sales operations, resulting in substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies.

As VP of Legal and Commercial at RIGID Constructors, Antonie is committed to leading legal management, commercial management, and compliance efforts to ensure adherence to regulatory standards and ethical principles across all operations. His extensive experience and vision will be instrumental in fostering trust-based relationships, mitigating risks, and driving sustainable growth

Steve Means, CEO of RIGID Constructors, expressed his confidence in the recently appointed leaders, affirming their crucial role in guiding RIGID's path towards unprecedented success. "George, Rob, and Antoine leading our team," Means stated, "positions us to reach unprecedented levels of excellence and innovation." He emphasized their unmatched expertise and guidance as the cornerstone of the company's strategic initiatives, fostering a culture of high performance essential for sustainable growth at RIGID Constructors in the coming years.

As RIGID Constructors embarks on this transformative journey, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of construction excellence and community enrichment. With a renowned leadership team in place, RIGID Constructors is primed to deliver exceptional outcomes and chart a course for enduring success in the heavy construction industry.

