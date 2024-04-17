Victoria Gold produced 29,580 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2024, Canada Nickel is well on track with its Crawford project to reach construction completion in mid-2025 and first production by the end of 2027, and Collective Mining reported high concentrate grades from metallurgical work at Apollo of 30.5% copper, 1,280 g/t silver and 28.7 g/t gold. Company overview: Collective Mining ? https://www.collectivemining.com ISIN: CA19425C1005 , WKN: A3C88F , FRA: GG1.F , TSXV: CNL.V More videos about Collective Mining ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/collective-mining/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 More videos about Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Kupfer Nickel Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV