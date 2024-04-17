ThisWay Global Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Top Female Founders

ThisWay Global, an international HR tech artificial intelligence company, is proud to announce that it was named one of the Female Founders on the prestigious 2024 Inc. Female Founders 250 list: Angela Hood, CEO , ranking at No. 106.

Founded and led by Angela Hood, a distinguished entrepreneur and AI expert, ThisWay Global has emerged as a leader in the AI, data, and HR tech industries. Angela Hood's visionary leadership, strategic insight, and expertise in artificial intelligence have propelled ThisWay Global to prominence with a dedicated team of experienced technologists, successful entrepreneurs, and a global network of experts in AI, data, and machine learning.

(Angela Hood, CEO of ThisWay Global, speaking at Inc. Female Founders SXSW 2024)

"ThisWay Global: For growing 4,300 percent in customers and doubling the number of employees for its proprietary AI-powered job matching platform." - Inc. Profile

"I am honored that ThisWay Global has been recognized among the impressive Female Founders on the 2024 Inc. list," said Angela Hood. "This recognition underscores our team's unwavering focus and commitment as we continue to innovate and drive positive change during one of the most transformative periods of our world's history."

With early R&D roots stemming from the University of Cambridge-ideaSpace, UK, ThisWay Global is an Austin, Texas-based company serving thousands of US and global customers. Significant milestones include partnerships with industry giants like IBM, TDSynnex, Amazon Web Services, and Google. Angela Hood addresses substantial challenges, including "AI in the new world of work" and "AI that removes bias" through her continued technical and partner-first leadership.

Her recognized thought leadership, white papers, and global keynotes are helping guide the largest, most well-respected companies in an unbiased, transparent, and compliant direction while creating opportunities for talent to succeed as the world transforms.



Hood and her team will soon launch Sully's Sandbox - an easy-to-navigate platform that helps companies of all sizes to identify the right AI & data to help them solve important business problems. The innovative marketplace allows companies to tap into trusted, high-quality, secure datasets and AI solutions that provide more significant opportunities and insights for business growth.

ThisWay Global developed Sully's Sandbox after identifying an industry need for a user-friendly interface that would assist companies in accessing valuable datasets from thousands of sources.



"AI and data are only valuable to organizations when you can use them," said Hood. "Sully's Sandbox works for organizations of all sizes, offering a secure environment for customers to test and learn with real-world data. It offers scalability and flexibility for companies that don't otherwise have the server and storage space to acquire and leverage such extensive datasets."

In addition to being recognized on the esteemed 2024 Inc. Female Founders 250 list, ThisWay Global continues to innovate with the recent launch of Sully's Sandbox-an intuitive platform designed to democratize access to valuable data and AI solutions for companies of all sizes.

Angela Hood's commitment to driving positive change in the AI and HR tech industries is evident in ThisWay Global's continued growth and impact. Sully's Sandbox represents a significant milestone in the company's journey, providing organizations with scalable and secure access to diverse datasets and furthering their mission to empower businesses and individuals through innovative AI solutions.

About ThisWay Global:

ThisWay Global is an international AI technology company founded by Angela Hood, an AI expert and accomplished entrepreneur. It focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to remove bias and provide greater success for individuals, businesses, and economies. ThisWay Global is committed to driving innovation and empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions like no other.

