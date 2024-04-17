Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: Sharp HealthCare Joins HPRC Advisory Board

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharp HealthCare to its Healthcare Facility Advisory Board.

"Sharp HealthCare will be a valued addition to our advisory board," said Laura Kirkvold, steward of the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board. "The organization has had been deeply committed to sustainability for decades and has made great efforts to establish and progress against ambitious sustainability goals for waste management, responsible procurement, and energy efficiency. We look forward to their contributions in our Advisory Board"

The Healthcare Facility Advisory Board was established to help HPRC understand the plastic recycling barriers that exist within healthcare facilities today, establish priorities for our technical agenda, and develop solutions through access to industry data, information, and resources.

"Our Strategic Action Plan aligns closely with the goals and initiatives of HPRC, particularly in the realm of plastic recycling and advocating for sustainable practices within the healthcare sector," shared Don Carl, Director of Environmental Health and Workplace Safety at Sharp. "By joining the HFAB, we aim to synergize our efforts and leverage our collective purchasing power to effect significant market change."

In their role on the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board, Sharp will help provide additional perspective into hospital barriers to recycling, share advice to support HPRC's mission and vision, offer insights on how HPRC can better enable plastics recycling, and identify high value needs and opportunities for action.

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics and a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About Sharp HealthCare

Sharp HealthCare is a not-for-profit health care system based in San Diego, California, with four acute care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three medical groups and a health plan. We provide medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, heart care, cancer, orthopedics, stroke/neurology, women's health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery, bariatric surgery, chemical dependency and behavioral health.

At the heart of our organization are more than 20,000 nurses, staff, affiliated physicians, and volunteers who are on a journey to make health care better for our patients and their families. It's what we call The Sharp Experience - treating each person with dignity, compassion and respect, and using our clinical excellence and advanced technology to deliver the highest-quality patient care. We are dedicated to transforming the health care experience by making Sharp the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care in San Diego. Learn more at: https://www.sharp.com/

