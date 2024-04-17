Tour Billion TBC Announces the Imminent Launch of Metahorse Tycoon, a Premier GameFi Experience with Exclusive NFT Minting

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Tour Billion TBC, the visionary GameFi launchpad platform, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its flagship game, Metahorse Tycoon. This immersive digital experience marks a significant milestone in the GameFi space, offering players the unique opportunity to own, train, and compete with their very own NFT horses.

As the first of its kind on the TBC platform, Metahorse Tycoon integrates the thrill of horse racing with the strategic depth of tycoon-style gameplay, all underpinned by blockchain technology. Players can look forward to a gameplay experience that's not just engaging and fun, but also offers real-world economic incentives.

Minting Opportunity: A Stable of Opportunity Opens Its Doors

The first batch of Metahorse NFTs will be available for minting soon, providing early adopters with the chance to participate in the Metahorse economy from the ground up. These NFT horses are not mere collectibles; each one is a unique digital asset with its own set of attributes, strengths, and potential for growth within the game's ecosystem.

Rules for Minting NFTs

Account Integrity: Players must ensure the security of their own DEX wallets where NFTs will be stored. Maintaining account integrity is crucial.

Fair Play: The use of cheats, the exploitation of bugs, or gaining any unfair advantage is strictly prohibited. Violations can result in disqualification or forfeiture of NFTs.

NFT Ownership: NFTs obtained through the game are the player's property and can be sold, traded, or transferred in accordance with the game's terms and conditions.

Updates and Changes: Game developers reserve the right to update or change game rules for balancing or improvements, ensuring the best gameplay experience. Players will be notified about significant changes.

Harnessing the Power of GameFi

Tour Billion TBC is pioneering a new era of gaming by seamlessly blending entertainment with decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform is designed to democratize the gaming experience, allowing players to take ownership of their in-game assets and potentially earn while they play.

Burning Mechanism: Enhancing Token Value

An astounding 80% of the tokens funneled into the Vault are permanently burned, significantly reducing the total supply and combating inflation to enhance the value of each TBC token remaining in circulation.

Join the Race

The anticipation for Metahorse Tycoon is palpable, and the excitement within the gaming community is building. This is more than a game-it's a chance to be part of a burgeoning digital economy. Stay tuned for the minting date announcement and prepare to be part of this groundbreaking GameFi venture.

About Tour Billion TBC

Tour Billion TBC is a GameFi launchpad dedicated to bringing innovative gaming experiences to the blockchain. With a focus on user engagement and economic empowerment, TBC is set to revolutionize the gaming industry.

For more information about Tour Billion Gear Protocol Dapp and to start exploring the future of decentralized finance, visit Official Website.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tourbillionapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tourbillionapp

Contact Person: Brenda Johnson

Email: support@tourbillion.app

Phone: 77064-1132

Website: https://www.tourbillion.app/

SOURCE: Tour Billion

