Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
16.04.24
18:40 Uhr
22,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,89 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,40022,60022:14
22,20022,80022:00
PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 22:06
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 1, 2024

DUBLIN, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 to discuss the company's first quarter financial results.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-1-2024-302119896.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
