Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2024 First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2024

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its 2024 first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens Wednesday, May 8, 2024.



Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call May 8 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Corporate Communications

corpcomm@ingredion.com



