Total passenger traffic up 0.8% YoY, or up 4.0% YoY ex-Natal
International passenger traffic 4.7% above pre-pandemic
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 0.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in March 2024, reaching 92.4% of the levels seen in March 2019. Excluding Natal for comparison purposes, total traffic in March increased by 4.0% YoY, reaching 95.1% of March 2019 levels.
2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019)
|Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2024 vs. 2023)
Statistics
Mar'24
Mar'23
% Var.
YTD'24
YTD'23
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,401
3,644
-6.7%
10,230
10,525
-2.8%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,373
2,101
12.9%
6,956
6,137
13.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
609
587
3.8%
1,798
1,837
-2.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,383
6,332
0.8%
18,984
18,498
2.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
31.3
33.4
-6.3%
87.9
85.2
3.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
67.4
70.1
-3.9%
200.1
199.8
0.1%
|Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2024 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Mar'24
Mar'19
% Var.
YTD'24
YTD'19
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,401
3,945
-13.8%
10,230
11,545
-11.4%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,373
2,267
4.7%
6,956
6,754
3.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
609
694
-12.2%
1,798
2,272
-20.9%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,383
6,906
-7.6%
18,984
20,571
-7.7%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
31.3
38.3
-18.2%
87.9
105.1
-16.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
67.4
71.5
-5.8%
200.1
212.7
-5.9%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 0.8% compared to the same month of 2023, or 4.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of the Natal airport. Compared to March 2019 levels, total traffic stood at 92.4%, or 95.1% ex-Natal. International passenger traffic increased 12.9% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 4.7%, while domestic traffic decreased 6.7% YoY to 86.2% of March 2019 levels.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in March, increasing by 3.8% YoY and reaching 96.6% of pre-pandemic volumes, down from the 98.6% recorded last month. Domestic traffic was 1.1% down YoY and in line with March 2019 levels, while International traffic was 15.0% up YoY, reaching 90.6% of pre-pandemic levels.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 18.0% compared to the same month in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels of March 2019 by 8.3%. International passenger traffic, which accounted for over 75% of the total traffic, increased 20.1% YoY and was 15.6% higher than March 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic increased 11.2% YoY and was 11.2% below pre-pandemic levels. Florence airport exceeded March 2019 traffic volumes by 17.6% while traffic at Pisa airport, where some pre-pandemic destinations still need to resume, was above pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased by 13.5% YoY, or increased by 0.3% YoY when adjusting for the discontinuation of the Natal airport. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost 60% of the total traffic, reached 71.4% of pre-pandemic levels, or 88.1% when adjusting for Natal, while transit passengers improved to 87.0% of March 2019 levels. Traffic in Brazil remained heavily impacted by financial and aircraft constraints in some of the local airlines. As a reminder, following the friendly termination process concluded in February 2024, CAAP no longer operates Natal airport, effective February 19, 2024. Therefore, statistics for Natal are available up to February 18, 2024.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, continued its recovery, experiencing a 26.4% YoY increase, surpassing pre-pandemic levels from March 2019 by 9.0%. JetSMART Airlines has announced the launch of a new route between Montevideo and Buenos Aires in May, while SKY Airline will increase the frequency of its Montevideo to Lima route, also in May.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic decreased by 5.5% YoY and was 0.5% above pre-pandemic volumes of March 2019. International passenger traffic increased by 3.3% YoY, reaching pre-pandemic levels, while domestic traffic decreased by 12.6% YoY, surpassing March 2019 levels by 1.3%. The year-over-year comparison in domestic traffic is impacted by the exit of the local airline Equair.
In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 0.8% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic levels of March 2019 by 83.3%. To note, Zvartnots airport is currently operating at--or close to--maximum capacity given the significant growth in passenger traffic within the past few years.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased 6.3% YoY and reached 81.8% of March 2019 levels, or 82.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 72.4%, Ecuador at 91.8%, and Brazil at 63.7%. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Aircraft movements decreased 3.9% YoY, reaching 94.2% of March 2019 levels, or 97.4% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Aircraft movements were above pre-pandemic levels in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy, while it stood at 97.8% in Argentina, 86.4% in Brazil, and 92.4% in Ecuador.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2024 vs. 2023)
Mar'24
Mar'23
% Var.
YTD'24
YTD'23
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
3,612
3,481
3.8%
10,812
10,269
5.3%
Italy
575
487
18.0%
1,477
1,296
13.9%
Brazil (1)
1,215
1,405
-13.5%
3,905
4,250
-8.1%
Uruguay
202
160
26.4%
639
497
28.7%
Ecuador
412
436
-5.5%
1,110
1,142
-2.8%
Armenia
366
363
0.8%
1,043
1,045
-0.2%
TOTAL
6,383
6,332
0.8%
18,984
18,498
2.6%
(1)
Following the friendly termination process concluded in February 2024, CAAP no longer operates Natal airport. Statistics for Natal are available up to February 18, 2024.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,591
17,527
-16.8%
44,234
43,621
1.4%
Italy
1,078
1,254
-14.0%
3,115
3,362
-7.3%
Brazil
5,755
6,250
-7.9%
15,407
16,047
-4.0%
Uruguay
2,596
2,920
-11.1%
6,893
6,981
-1.3%
Ecuador
3,629
2,734
32.8%
9,294
7,915
17.4%
Armenia
3,654
2,734
33.7%
8,999
7,239
24.3%
TOTAL
31,303
33,418
-6.3%
87,943
85,165
3.3%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
38,489
39,159
-1.7%
114,015
110,355
3.3%
Italy
5,290
4,675
13.2%
13,695
12,520
9.4%
Brazil
11,548
13,397
-13.8%
35,607
38,710
-8.0%
Uruguay
2,907
2,702
7.6%
9,720
9,181
5.9%
Ecuador
6,407
6,922
-7.4%
18,987
19,652
-3.4%
Armenia
2,763
3,271
-15.5%
8,089
9,416
-14.1%
TOTAL
67,404
70,126
-3.9%
200,113
199,834
0.1%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2024 vs. 2019)
Mar'24
Mar'19
% Var.
YTD'24
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
3,612
3,741
-3.4%
10,812
11,103
-2.6%
Italy
575
531
8.3%
1,477
1,420
4.0%
Brazil (1)
1,215
1,582
-23.2%
3,905
4,968
-21.4%
Uruguay
202
185
9.0%
639
643
-0.6%
Ecuador
412
410
0.5%
1,110
1,105
0.4%
Armenia
366
200
83.3%
1,043
579
80.2%
Peru
258
753
TOTAL
6,383
6,906
-7.6%
18,984
20,571
-7.7%
(1)
Following the friendly termination process concluded in February 2024, CAAP no longer operates Natal airport. Statistics for Natal are available up to February 18, 2024.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,591
20,145
-27.6%
44,234
56,057
-21.1%
Italy
1,078
1,064
1.3%
3,115
3,081
1.1%
Brazil
5,755
9,042
-36.3%
15,407
23,524
-34.5%
Uruguay
2,596
2,343
10.8%
6,893
6,379
8.1%
Ecuador
3,629
3,955
-8.2%
9,294
11,313
-17.8%
Armenia
3,654
1,331
174.5%
8,999
3,558
152.9%
Peru
404
1,191
TOTAL
31,303
38,282
-18.2%
87,943
105,102
-16.3%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
38,489
39,347
-2.2%
114,015
115,890
-1.6%
Italy
5,290
5,206
1.6%
13,695
14,152
-3.2%
Brazil
11,548
13,371
-13.6%
35,607
40,751
-12.6%
Uruguay
2,907
2,548
14.1%
9,720
9,337
4.1%
Ecuador
6,407
6,937
-7.6%
18,987
20,636
-8.0%
Armenia
2,763
1,826
51.3%
8,089
5,326
51.9%
Peru
2,308
6,646
TOTAL
67,404
71,543
-5.8%
200,113
212,738
-5.9%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2023, Corporación América Airports served 81.1 million passengers, 23.7% above the 65.6 million passengers served in 2022 and 3.6% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
