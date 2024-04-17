Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2024 | 22:38
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stealth AI Makeup Startup Opaliris Secures $2.5M in Pre-Seed Funding

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Opaliris, an artificial intelligence startup focused on virtual makeup try-on technology, has closed a $2.5 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by a Singapore-based family office, with participation from Antum Capital, strategic angel investors, and other existing shareholders.

Opaliris is building AI to power the next generation of VTO experiences

Opaliris is developing an AI model that aims to outperform existing virtual try-on (VTO) solutions. This improvement will enhance the accuracy of VTO sessions, empowering customers to feel more confident when purchasing new makeup products.

The funding will primarily be used to secure compute resources to support a planned closed beta that will be launched in late 2024. Funding will also go towards distilling and tuning the model to enable real-time, on-device functionality.

About the Company - Opaliris

Opaliris was founded in 2022 and is currently operating in stealth mode. The company has been training a new AI model, aiming to produce highly realistic augmented reality results that closely mimic the actual product. They have made significant progress toward achieving this goal and have raised $4 million in total funding.

For more information, visit opaliris.app.

Media Details

Website URL: opaliris.app
Company Name: Opaliris
Contact person: Zhao Jian
Contact Email: hello@opaliris.app
Country: Cayman Islands
Source: opaliris.app

SOURCE: Opaliris



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.