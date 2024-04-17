Stealth AI Makeup Startup Opaliris Secures $2.5M in Pre-Seed Funding

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Opaliris , an artificial intelligence startup focused on virtual makeup try-on technology, has closed a $2.5 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by a Singapore-based family office, with participation from Antum Capital, strategic angel investors, and other existing shareholders.

Opaliris is building AI to power the next generation of VTO experiences

Opaliris is developing an AI model that aims to outperform existing virtual try-on (VTO) solutions. This improvement will enhance the accuracy of VTO sessions, empowering customers to feel more confident when purchasing new makeup products.

The funding will primarily be used to secure compute resources to support a planned closed beta that will be launched in late 2024. Funding will also go towards distilling and tuning the model to enable real-time, on-device functionality.

About the Company - Opaliris

Opaliris was founded in 2022 and is currently operating in stealth mode. The company has been training a new AI model, aiming to produce highly realistic augmented reality results that closely mimic the actual product. They have made significant progress toward achieving this goal and have raised $4 million in total funding.

For more information, visit opaliris.app .

