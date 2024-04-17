WhichBingo, one of the UK's best known and most trusted online bingo review and affiliate sites, owned and operated by Gambling.com Group, has announced its 2024 WhichBingo Award winners at an action-packed event aboard the Sunborn Yacht Hotel in Gibraltar. The headline sponsor of the event was Pragmatic Play, a prolific provider of slot games and a powerhouse bingo platform. Other big-name sponsors included Eyecon and its parent company, Playtech.

Gala Bingo and Buzz Bingo were the big winners of the night, picking up four awards each. Popular choice awards for Gala Bingo included Best Bingo Site, Best Proprietary Bingo Site and Best Slots site for its Gala Spins game. In addition, Gala Bingo was awarded Best Marketing Campaign by an expert panel of judges.Buzz Bingo walked away with the trophies for Best Chat Team, Best Exclusive Bingo Game and Best Playtech Bingo site thanks to the player votes and Best Livestream Entertainment from the judging panel.

There were several new features to mark the 10th anniversary of the WhichBingo Awards, including the first WhichBingo Player Panel. Designed to bring real players and their insights to industry insiders, and hosted by WhichBingo safer gambling partner Better Change, the panel was a highlight of the event. Themes included what players value most in online bingo games and a deep dive into their preferred play styles. In another first, the inaugural Better Change Positive Play Award was presented to PlayOJO in recognition of its efforts to ensure players stay safe while still having fun.

The night's entertainment included the UK's own Dabbers Social Bingo, famous for its annual contest to find the best comedy bingo caller. The bingo operators were the ones dabbing the bingo cards for a change, and the winners walked away with some enviable prizes.

"Congratulations to all of the winners of the 2024 WhichBingo Awards. It's truly inspiring to see the passion and dedication of the bingo community celebrated in such a spectacular fashion. At Gambling.com Group, we value our partnerships with operators, affiliates, and industry leaders, and we are proud to be part of such an engaged and vibrant community," said Owen Watters, Vice President Commercial at Gambling.com Group.

WhichBingo was founded more than two decades ago, and the WhichBingo Awards remain one of the annual highlights in the UK's online bingo industry calendar, a unique celebration that recognizes the best brands in the gaming business.

All the Award Winners in Full:

Best Bingo Site: Gala Bingo

Best Slot Game: Big Bass Amazon Xtreme (Pragmatic Play)

Best Exclusive Bingo Game: Buzz Bingo Live Bingo

Best Pragmatic Play Bingo Site: Heart Bingo

Best Dragonfish Bingo Site: 888Ladies

Best Playtech Bingo Site: Buzz Bingo

Best Proprietary Bingo Site: Gala Bingo

Best Bingo Chat Team: Buzz Bingo

Best Slots Site: Gala Spins

Judged Awards

Better Change Positive Play Award: PlayOJO

Best Customer Service: tombola

Best Marketing Campaign: Gala Bingo

Best Mobile Bingo Site: bet365 Bingo

Best Livestream Entertainment: Buzz Bingo

About WhichBingo

Launched in 2000, WhichBingo.co.uk is the largest independent online bingo review site in the UK. Well-known for being the first for new online bingo site reviews and for its innovative content, WhichBingo also publishes thousands of player reviews, and has won numerous industry awards, including EGR's Best Bingo Affiliate, Best Gaming Review Site, and Best Gaming Community; iGB's Best Bingo Website and Best Bingo Affiliate and more. WhichBingo is owned and operated by Gambling.com Group Limited

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. The Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

