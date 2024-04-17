Lendistry Expands Partnership with U.S. Department of Energy to Empower Small Businesses in the Energy Sector

Bridging the Gap for Small Businesses in Energy Justice

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Lendistry, a leading small business lender, is pleased to announce its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Energy Justice and Equity (EJE). This collaboration aims to ensure the fair, equitable distribution of federal funding and close the gap that often hinders small businesses from competing for contracts and reaching their full potential in the energy sector.









Through this strategic alliance, Lendistry will provide critical resources and access to capital for small businesses, empowering them to thrive in the clean energy transition. By working closely with EJE, Lendistry aims to provide equitable access to financing for local and underrepresented businesses, ensuring that deserving leaders in underserved communities have equal opportunities for economic development.

"DOE prioritizes equity and energy justice in instituting our clean energy transition, and one key to that is supercharging local and underrepresented businesses," explains Director Shalanda Baker of DOE's Office of Energy Justice and Equity. "Today's agreement will provide opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be available to deserving leaders in communities that, for too long, have been left behind when it comes to economic development."

Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands, adds, "In order to scale and mobilize on government contracts, small businesses need mobilization capital. This is especially true for business owners in underserved and undercapitalized communities. Lendistry is excited to complement the DOE's funding resources with mission-driven and technology-enabled lending products built to serve the full spectrum of small business owners."

Lendistry remains committed to supporting businesses at every stage of their journey, providing them with necessary resources and expertise to thrive in the evolving energy landscape. By becoming a trusted resource for all DOE offices and the small businesses they support, Lendistry aims to contribute to the wider mission of boosting U.S. businesses' competitiveness internationally.

For more information about Lendistry and its partnership with the DOE, please visit www.lendistry.com.

About Lendistry

B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a minority-led fintech that provides innovative lending products and access to grant programs for small businesses nationwide. Headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone, Lendistry uses technology and community partnerships to overcome systemic gaps that inhibit access to capital, and to empower its customers with responsible financing options. Based on its reputation for deploying funds efficiently and equitably, Lendistry's leadership is often called upon to share their expertise with both government and private organizations. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications and is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. Lendistry SBLC, LLC is an SBA Preferred Lender and the nation's only African American-led SBA designated Small Business Lending Company. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry dedicates itself to providing economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities.

