Labor Smart, Inc.: LTNC, Labor Smart, Next Gen Beverages Announces Partnership with Mass Luminosity

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand LOCK'DIN, is thrilled to announce its entry into the expanding E-gaming and video game streaming markets through an exciting new partnership with Mass Luminosity's BEAM, a next-generation streaming platform. Mass Luminosity is well known for its "GTribe" social platform, a global community for video gamers that has amassed over 6.1 million users.

As the first official launch partner of BEAM, LOCK'DIN will be featured to members as the performance beverage of choice and is poised to make a significant impact upon the platform's anticipated launch on April 24th, 2024. Leveraging the cutting-edge technology and visionary leadership of BEAM, LOCK'DIN is eager to showcase its innovative performance beverages to the ever-growing community of E-gaming enthusiasts. This collaboration positions the company at the forefront of innovation and connectivity within these rapidly expanding sectors.

Angel Munoz, the founder of BEAM, brings unparalleled expertise and experience to this partnership. Widely regarded as the "father of E-sports," Munoz's pioneering efforts in establishing the first league and hosting live competitive events have cemented his legacy as a driving force within the industry. LOCK'DIN is honored to align with Munoz and his visionary platform, benefiting from his knowledge and extensive network of industry relationships.

Reflecting on this exciting partnership, Tom Zarro, Interim CEO and Board member, expresses enthusiasm for the enhanced exposure and branding opportunities it presents, stating, "We are excited to embark on this journey with BEAM and Angel Munoz. The opportunity to showcase our products within the rapidly growing segment of gaming is truly remarkable, and we look forward to the mutual success and innovation that this collaboration will bring."

LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN (the "Brand") delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes and health-minded consumers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health. The Brand offers four ready-to-drink beverages and a K-Cup Coffee.



LOCK'DIN is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.

Hydrogen Rich Water (HRW) supports performance and recovery, beneficial for stress, and found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Infused with a high concentration of Molecular Hydrogen and minerals like Copper, Gold, Platinum and Zinc, HRW is available in Natural, Orange, Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors.

The Nootropics Performance Drink provides smooth, sustained energy without the crash, using organic caffeine sources and formulated without artificial colors, artificial flavors or sugar. Naturally sweetened with plant-based Stevia, the drink is available in Berry Cherry, Grape, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Watermelon and Tamarindo.

LOCK'DIN K-Cup Nootropics Focus Coffee bathes your cells with the taste and sense-awakening properties of organically-grown coffee! This incredibly delicious coffee is supercharged with an array of botanicals, nutraceuticals, and nootropics that bio-hack your brain and unleash limitless potential!

Alkaline Water with Electrolytes is made with purified water and ionized to a PH of 9.5+ which is found to help re-hydrate the body after an intense workout while maintaining a healthy PH.

Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Tom Zarro, Interim CEO and Board Member

Mailing Address

7942 W Bell Rd.

Suite C5 #251

Glendale, AZ 85308

customerservice@lockdin.com

844-562-5346

www.lockdin.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

