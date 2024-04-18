bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Secures Product Listing with Banner Store of Canada's Second Largest Grocer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(FRA:0I5A) (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce that Moodrink (the "Product") is to be listed in banner stores operated by Canada's second largest grocer (the "Chain"). This listing further expands the Product's presence in the Canadian market following its successful nationwide launch in early February of this year and represents just the beginning of Moodrink's potential within the Chain's extensive distribution network.

Renowned for its national reach, the Chain operates 28 distribution centers and boasts over 1,500 owned or franchised stores across all 10 provinces, encompassing a diverse range of established retail banners.1 Therefore, this listing can serve as a gateway for bettermoo(d) to tap into and benefit from the Chain's extensive and diverse network of banner stores. It also presents an exceptional opportunity for Moodrink to enhance its market presence across Canada, aligning with the Company's mission to meet the growing consumer demand for innovative and sustainable plant-based products.

In a study conducted at the end of April 2023 by Dalhousie University's Agri-food Analytics Lab (AAL) in collaboration with Caddle, a comprehensive cross-national survey included 5,507 respondents to examine Canadian consumption patterns regarding plant-based products. The findings revealed that 42.2 percent of Canadians have consumed a dairy alternative product in the past 12 months. Notably, more than half of these respondents (50.4 percent) reported consuming such products at least once a week.2 This data underscores the significant and growing role of plant-based alternatives within the Canadian dietary landscape, highlighting a substantial market opportunity for innovative products like Moodrink.



"This new listing marks another successful step forward for bettermoo(d) and reflects our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. It's an exciting development that we believe has the potential to significantly enhance our market reach and consumer accessibility, bringing our innovative products to more Canadians and further solidifying our position in the market," stated Nima Bahrami, bettermoo(d) CEO.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

