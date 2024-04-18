Plus Brand Industries: Plus Brand and David Benavidez Announce Long-Term Partnership

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Plus Brand Industries is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a long-term partnership with three-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. Having previously worked together during David's decisive November 25th victory over Demitrius Andrade at the Showtime PPV event in Las Vegas, both parties are extremely excited to formalize the relationship by committing to a three year brand ambassador agreement.

"For us, these types of cornerstone relationships and their synergies with our brand from a character and values perspective are of utmost importance," said Chad Willis, Plus Brand Founder and CEO. "It's easy to take a shotgun approach when it comes to brand influencers and ambassadors but our preference is to seek out individuals who will integrate well long-term into the Plus Brand family. The opportunity to work with David and his team over the course of his last fight at the end of 2023 provided us with the perfect platform to determine if our two teams were aligned in this way. It also provided David with the same opportunity to evaluate if Plus Brand would be a fit for his own aspirations. The entire process went better than we could ever have imagined. Team Benavidez, from top to bottom, is built upon individuals who value loyalty, integrity, family and hard work and it is expressed in their actions rather than simply lip service. We recognized the fit immediately. As a company we are always looking forward to the future and doing things that have never been done. When I look into that future, David is right there building his boxing legacy as one of the best to ever do it. So it was a no-brainer to enter that future together."

The monumental agreement paves the way for the David Benavidez, Plus Brand and Agua Plus products to become synonymous with one another. Containing provisions to extend much longer than the initial three years, the collaboration combines a once-in-a-generation athletic talent with a once-in-a-generation beverage industry disrupter and is certain to elevate social awareness of both brands while simultaneously impacting positive change thanks to All-Scratch!® technology. The agreement makes Plus Brand and Agua Plus the exclusive water and functional beverage sponsor of David as he diligently prepares for his next upcoming June fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at light heavyweight on Amazon Prime PPV . With training camp taking place out of BOXR gym in Miami, FL , David is putting in the work with his father and longtime trainer, Jose Benavidez Sr. to be prepared for the move up and to show the world why Mike Tyson has dubbed him 'The Mexican Monster'.

In his announcement video (above), David had the following to say:

"What's up guys, this is David Benavidez here, and I just want to make a big announcement. I just partnered up with Agua Plus, we just signed a long-term deal, so I'm very excited to be working with them in 2024; the start of the David Benavidez and Agua Plus era! And also, I just want to tell you, check out the All-Scratch!® technology, it's to reduce waste and to reduce bottle confusion. I know sometimes you leave your bottle around and you don't know what bottle is yours, that way you can eliminate that. You can put your name on there and there will be no more confusion."

The partnership with David will help continue to drive growing awareness of Plus Brand products, including Agua Plus and All-Scratch!® technology. As a solution provider of ReFED , the unique technology is helping to bring an end to the unnecessary waste and health risks caused by confusion. From Billboard ads and in-store point of sale material, to social media marketing campaigns and live events, David will be featured nationally to help promote the positive impact that Agua Plus and All-Scratch!® technology are having in this important arena.

Agua Plus Co-Founder and COO Adam Gauer added, "Confusion over who food and beverage products belong to is a massive contributor to a global waste crisis. David and his team hold a lot of cultural influence and relevance right now and the fact that they are looking to leverage that in a positive way through a partnership like this is inspiring. From his previous camps at Benavidez Boxing Gym in Seattle, Washington, to his current camp at BOXR in Miami, Florida, David is causing a stir from coast to coast and for good reason. We couldn't be more pleased to have him as a long-term brand partner."

If you are a retailer looking to be serviced by a DSD distributor that offers Agua Plus please feel free to reach out to info@plusbrand.com in order to be connected with one in your region. Plus Brand is committed to supporting wholesale customers with localized marketing and brand awareness campaigns to build demand within the regions served.

About Plus Brand

Plus Brand is dedicated to developing products and technologies that meaningfully improve the day-to-day well being of health conscious yet busy people, through a focus on sustainable and easy-to-implement solutions. They are the developers of All-Scratch!® technology , the world's only sustainable solution to the problem of confusion amongst consumer packaged goods. Simply scratch your name, initials, a picture or any identifying mark directly on any product label that features the unique All-Scratch!® technology ink and avoid any confusion over who a product belongs to.

For more information please contact Sarah@plusbrand.com or message @aguaplusalkaline on Instagram or Facebook

