New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Churchwell Insurance Agency, a boutique firm renowned for its boutique approach to service and expertise in providing insurance solutions tailored for the AI, high-tech, SPAC, and EV sectors, proudly announces its recent participation as the exclusive insurance agency selected for the prestigious Water Tower Research AI and Technology Hybrid Conference.

Known for its commitment to offering a higher level of care and service, Churchwell Insurance Agency has solidified its position as trusted advisors to public companies with market capitalization under $600 million. The agency's Executive Liability Team specializes in Directors & Officers Liability, Cyber Liability, Tech Errors & Omissions, Intellectual Property Insurance, and more, providing comprehensive coverage and strategic risk management solutions to mitigate the unique challenges faced by organizations operating in these rapidly evolving industries.

"We are honored to have been chosen as the exclusive insurance agency for the Water Tower Research AI and Technology Hybrid Conference," said Chaz Churchwell, Agency Owner at Churchwell Insurance Agency. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to delivering unparalleled service and expertise to our clients in the AI, high-tech/biotech, SPAC, entertainment, and EV sectors."

Water Tower Research, a leading provider of independent research based on "Expert" and "Crowd-Sourced" due diligence, has acknowledged Churchwell Insurance Agency's exemplary track record and expertise in navigating the complex insurance landscape for companies at the forefront of innovation.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Water Tower Research for recognizing Churchwell Insurance Agency as an industry leader," added Chaz Churchwell. "This collaboration underscores our ongoing commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions and strategic guidance to protect the growth, success, and leadership of public microcap companies operating in the AI, high-tech/biotech, SPAC, entertainment, and EV industries."

For more information about Churchwell Insurance Agency and its Executive Liability Team, please visit www.ChurchwellAgency.com/management-liability.html.

About Churchwell Insurance Agency:

Churchwell Insurance Agency is a veteran owned boutique insurance group specializing in comprehensive insurance solutions for public companies in the AI, high-tech/biotech, SPAC, entertainment, and EV sectors. With a reputation for delivering personalized service and expert guidance, Churchwell Insurance Agency serves as trusted advisors to public companies with market capitalization under $600 million, offering tailored insurance solutions to mitigate risks and safeguard against emerging threats.

Media Contact:

Chaz Churchwell

Relations Manager

Churchwell Insurance Agency

844.604.1357 ext 107

info@churchwellagency.com

900 S Preston Road Ste 50-154

Prosper, TX 75078

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205924

SOURCE: Churchwell Insurance Agency