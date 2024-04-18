DataTracks Celebrates Completion of 19 Years

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTracks, a provider of cloud-based software to automate/generate compliance reports for filing with financial/security regulators to more than 28,000 business enterprises in 26 countries, celebrates the completion of 19 years of service and innovation. Founded with a vision to make regulatory compliance "accurate, reliable, timely, and easy", DataTracks has grown into a leading name in the industry, worldwide with cutting edge software that incorporates "artificial intelligence" aided features to reduce "time to prepare" and improve "accuracy".

Decades of Dedication and Expertise

Over nearly two decades, DataTracks has achieved significant growth, with its software delivering more than 400,000 reports, showcasing its pivotal role in regulatory reporting. The software and service address regulations across diverse jurisdictions, including SEC in the USA, HMRC and FCA in the UK, Revenue in Ireland, CIPC in South Africa, ACRA in Singapore, MCA in India, SSM in Malaysia and ESMA, EBA, and EIOPA in Europe.

DataTracks distinguishes itself in the industry

(a) with its global footprint (preferred by business enterprises whose regulatory obligations are spread across multiple jurisdictions)

(b) with its state-of-the art software that incorporates "AI/ML" features and

(c) with its credentials for information security (including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications)

Addressing the employees and spouses in a town hall meeting to celebrate the event, Vinod P John, President of DataTracks said: "We are happy to start our 20th year in the industry. I have to thank the 28,000 clients who trust us and the several hundred employees who developed our software and who helped customers (and our internal team) prepare compliance reports for reaching this milestone. We've always believed in leveraging technology to make regulatory compliance as easy, quick, timely, and accurate as possible for our clients. Our continuous investment in AI and machine learning is a testament to this belief, and it's what keeps us at the forefront of the industry."

Looking ahead, DataTracks is ready to address upcoming mandates such as the DATA Act and FTA in the US as well as the MBRS/XBRL mandate by SSM in Malaysia.

About DataTracks

DataTracks is a Singapore-based globally renowned leader in providing cloud-based regulatory compliance software for self-use and "black box services" using the same software, catering to 28,000 clients across 26 countries. In 19 years DataTracks has helped its client enterprises prepare more than 400,000 compliance reports for filing with financial/security regulators in several jurisdictions. Financial analysts have rated the quality of reports generated using DataTracks as top of industry for quality; significantly above that of several of its competitors. For further information, visit www.datatracks.com.

