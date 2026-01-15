For over 20 years, Antech Academy has been dedicated to supporting over 25,000 veterinarians across Europe in continuously improving their clinical expertise through high-quality, relevant education.

Visit Antech booth J33/ H28a during Leipzig Veterinary Congress to learn more and sign up for Antech Academy courses

Antech, a global veterinary diagnostics company, today announced that Antech Academy, one of the largest and longest running continuous veterinary education platforms in Europe, proudly marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of unwavering commitment to supporting veterinary professionals in continuously improving their clinical expertise through high-quality, relevant education.

Antech Academy: 20 years of advancing continuous veterinary education in Europe

For over 20 years, Antech Academy has been dedicated to empowering a growing community of over 25,000 veterinarians with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve accurate diagnoses and deliver the best possible treatments to their patients.

Key topics

The Antech Academy curriculum covers key disciplines encountered in daily practice, including internal medicine, clinical pathology/medical biology, oncology, dermatology, anesthesia, neurology, surgery, emergency critical care, reproduction, infectious diseases, cardiology, genetics, exotic pets, ophthalmology, bacteriology, and more.

Innovative training formats across Europe

To meet veterinary practitioners' evolving needs, Antech Academy blends theoretical learning with hands-on practice:

Small-group workshops ensure maximum interaction and targeted technical instruction that is immediately applicable in clinical settings.

A fast-growing digital offer with numerous interactive webinars, friendly and engaging scientific moments, on-demand e-learning with replay access.

Courses are led by highly qualified veterinary specialists who are passionate about sharing their expertise with exceptional pedagogical quality.

20 years of impact in Germany, France and Belgium

Since its inception in Germany, Antech Academy has forged strong partnerships with over 100 veterinary practitioners and specialists nationwide.

Over the past two decades, its training programs have become a benchmark for excellence, with over 8000 veterinarians benefiting from scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, and advanced courses. These initiatives have strengthened expertise, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and improved patient care throughout the country.

In 2025, over 1,600 veterinary professionals in Germany attended Antech Academy courses, all of which are ATF-certified.

Over 13,000 French-speaking veterinarians attended Antech Academy live webinars in 2025, with more than 35,000 total connections throughout the year all led by over 50 expert veterinary trainers.

Antech has also partnered with leading veterinary institutions such as L'École nationale vétérinaire d'Alfort (EnvA)and ULB HeLSci to develop and deliver the continuous education offering.

Sign up with Antech Academy during Leipzig Veterinary Congress

Veterinary professionals signing up for Antech Academy webinars or courses during Leipzig Veterinary Congress (15-17 January) will receive a special 25% discount.

About Antech

Antech is a global veterinary diagnostics company driven by its passion for innovation that helps veterinarians deliver better animal health outcomes. Antech products and services span a wide network of reference laboratories across the globe; in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support; veterinary imaging and technology; veterinary professional education and training; and board-certified specialist support services. For more information, please visit antechdiagnostics.com.

